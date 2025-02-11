Applying curd on hair helps prevent these scalp problems, know benefits and ways to use

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Applying curd on hair helps prevent scalp problems

The use of curd for hair is no less than nectar. It has many properties that take excellent care of hair. Curd rich in vitamin C and citric acid strengthens the hair from the roots. It also contains some healthy fats that help in correcting the texture of the hair. Apart from this, it is antibacterial and also helps in cooling the scalp from within. Let's know what the benefits of applying curd to hair are.

Applying curd to hair removes these problems:

Beneficial in dandruff: Yogurt is rich in antibacterial properties, which help in reducing dandruff. Its citric acid cleanses the scalp and improves blood circulation. In this way, yogurt acts as a natural anti-dandruff fighter.

Get rid of dry hair: If you have dry hair, then curd can treat dry hair. It acts as a natural conditioner or moisturizer, so it makes the hair soft. This gives life to your hair and makes it shine.

Effective for hair fall: Yogurt protects the scalp from any infection or bacteria that may grow on it. The biotin present in yogurt, along with zinc, helps in strengthening the hair from the roots, which reduces hair fall. So, yogurt acts as a booster for hair growth.

Scalp infection will not occur. The lactic acid present in curd helps to clean the scalp. It helps exfoliate dead skin cells.

How to use curd?

You should use curd in your hair 2 hours before washing your hair. Beat the curd well and apply it to your scalp and hair. Apply curd on your hair once a week. Using curd in this way in your hair routine will make your hair soft and smooth.

