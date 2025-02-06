Applying aloe vera gel on scalp helps in hair growth; know how and ways to use

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Applying aloe vera gel helps in hair growth

The problem of hair fall has increased a lot in the last few years. Everyone is troubled by the problem of hair breakage, thinning, and greying of hair. Some people start getting premature baldness on their heads. Sometimes, when the weather changes or lifestyle changes, 50-100 hairs start falling every day. It is normal for this to happen for a few days, but continuous hair fall for a long time can cause the problem of baldness. In such a situation, the problem of hair fall can be reduced by using some home remedies. Aloe vera is the best remedy for hair, which can solve many hair problems.

Nutrients found in aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is considered best for hair and skin. Aloe vera gel contains vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin B12, fatty acids, and amino acids. Applying aloe vera gel to the scalp improves blood circulation. This eliminates the problem of itching, infection, and dryness in hair. A chemical compound called eloinin is found in aloe vera, which helps in hair growth. This leads to faster hair growth.

Aloe vera gel and onion juice

Applying a mixture of aloe vera gel and onion juice to the hair reduces hair fall, and new hair starts growing. Use this mixture daily for a few months continuously. Start applying aloe vera gel mixed with onion juice regularly. Leave both things on for about 1 hour, and then wash the hair with a mild shampoo.

Aloe vera gel and amla powder

Aloe vera and amla are also considered beneficial for hair. Both of these things are no less than a boon. For this, mix aloe vera gel and some amla powder in a bowl. You can also add amla juice to it. Apply it on the scalp like a paste and also massage with turmeric. Leave it like this for 1-2 hours. After the time is over, wash the hair with any herbal shampoo. Do this at least 2 times a week. This will reduce hair fall, and new hair will start growing.

(This article is for general information; please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

