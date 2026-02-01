Woman who lost 70 kg shares 8 ‘stupid simple things’ she did, including letting go of relationships After losing over 70 kg, a woman shares the eight “stupid simple things” that helped her transform her life. From changing how she eats and moves to letting go of relationships that no longer fit, her story shows how small, consistent choices can lead to lasting weight loss.

New Delhi:

Weight loss stories often come wrapped in extremes. Strict plans. Relentless routines. The sense that everything has to change at once. But every now and then, a story cuts through that noise. One that feels slower. More human. Less about chasing perfection and more about building something that lasts.

Kate Daniel’s journey sits firmly in that space. She lost over 70 kg, not through drastic measures, but by reshaping how she moved through her days. In a January 30 Instagram post, she laid out eight “stupid simple things” she did to lose half her body. No hacks. No shortcuts. Just choices, made again and again, until they stuck.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BARIATRIC_CHIC)Kate Daniel lost over 70 kg, not through drastic measures, but by reshaping how she moved through her days.

8 habits Kate Daniel adopted to achieve sustainable weight loss

1. Starting the day earlier, for herself

Kate didn’t wake up early to squeeze more into her day. She did it to take something back. “Not for anyone else, for ME time. I moved my body, listened to something inspiring, planned the day ahead and walked into it feeling in charge, not behind.” That space in the morning gave her a sense of control before the world asked for anything.

2. Cutting out refined carbs

This wasn’t about restriction. It was about calm. “No sugar or wheat. It wasn’t about control. It was about peace. Food noise quieted, binge urges faded, and my insulin resistance reversed. The calm was immediate, and so was the weight loss.” The shift wasn’t loud. But it was decisive.

3. Planning meals ahead of time

Meal prep became an act of care, not discipline. “As self-care, not punishment. It gave me time back, kept me full and satisfied, reduced decision fatigue and helped me avoid falling into old habits in a trigger-filled kitchen environment.” Less chaos. Fewer last-minute decisions. More steadiness.

4. Doing the inner work

Weight loss wasn’t just physical. Kate spent time unpacking her relationship with food, her body, and herself. “Not just the ‘big stuff,’ but my relationship with food, my body and my voice. I started loving the real me, mind, body, and soul, so I didn’t need food to fill the void anymore.” That shift changed everything underneath.

5. Letting some relationships go

Not every change was about food or movement. “Not because they were bad, but because I was becoming someone different. Creating space for who and what aligns now was a game changer.” Growth sometimes means leaving room for what fits now.

6. Visualising how she wanted to feel

Kate didn’t focus only on numbers. “Not just what I wanted to have or the weight I wanted to lose, but how I wanted to feel. I tapped into that future version of me every single day and made decisions as her.” Feeling came before form.

7. Moving her body with compassion

Exercise stopped being a punishment. “Moving my body is a privilege, not a punishment. After losing over 70 kg, I’m reminded daily what a blessing it is to play with my kids, take the stairs, and tie my shoelaces. It wasn’t instant. But I met myself with compassion, every step.” Progress arrived quietly, then stayed.

8. Changing the inner voice

Perhaps the most powerful shift of all. “I stopped speaking to myself like the enemy. I started being the friend, coach and cheerleader I always needed. It shifted everything.” Nothing works for long if the voice inside is hostile.

“These aren’t magic. They’re choices, stacked daily, that created real, sustainable weight loss transformation,” Kate wrote. And that’s the point. Not spectacle. Not speed. Just consistency, lived honestly, one day at a time.