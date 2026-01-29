Fitness influencer who lost 85 kg shares 5 rules for eating carbs without fat gain Fitness influencer Pranjal Pandey, who lost 85 kg, shares five practical rules for eating carbs without gaining fat. From timing and portion control to pairing carbs correctly, she explains why carbs aren’t the problem and how smart choices make fat loss sustainable.

New Delhi:

Carbs have been getting a bad rap for years. Rice. Roti. Fruits. Potatoes. They’re usually the first things people strike off their plates when fat loss becomes the goal. But if carbs were truly the problem, weight loss would never happen in cultures where rice and roti are everyday food. The issue isn’t carbs. It’s fear-based eating. Wrong portions. Poor timing.

Fat loss works best when eating feels normal, not tense or restrictive. Cutting out entire food groups often backfires. Cravings creep in. Binges happen. Burnout follows. Sustainable fat loss comes from learning how to eat carbs properly, not avoiding them altogether.

A few weeks ago, fitness influencer Pranjal Pandey, who lost 85 kg, going from 150 kg to 65 kg, shared a simple, no-drama carb guide on Instagram.

Pranjal Pandey shares 5 ways to eat carbs without gaining fat

1. Timing matters

Carbs work best when your body actually needs energy. Usually, that means:

Before workouts

After workouts

Earlier in the day

At these times, carbs are more likely to be used as fuel rather than stored. Heavy carb meals late at night, with no activity, are where issues tend to start.

2. Pick better quality carbs

Not all carbs behave the same way once you eat them. Pranjal suggested building meals around:

Rice, roti, millets

Oats and potatoes

Fruits

Instead of ultra-processed choices like biscuits, packaged juices, or constant snacking. These tend to spike blood sugar and make portion control harder.

3. Don’t eat carbs on their own

This one matters more than people realise. As Pranjal put it, pairing carbs properly “changes everything”.

Always eat carbs with:

Protein, to help you stay full

Fibre, to keep blood sugar steady

Some fats, to slow digestion

This combination helps prevent energy crashes and cravings later in the day.

4. Stop cutting carbs, start portioning them

You don’t need to go low-carb. You need the right amount. Extreme restriction often leads to overeating later, which slows fat loss instead of helping it.

5. Match carbs to how your day looks

Train hard? Eat more carbs. Rest day? Scale them down. Mostly sedentary? Smaller portions usually work better.

Pranjal summed it up, writing, “Zero carbs is never the answer.” You didn’t gain fat because of carbs. You gained it because of how, when, and how much you ate them.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

