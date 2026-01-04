Want to burn fat without working out? 'NEAT' could be the answer, says fitness coach A fitness coach reveals a simple cheat sheet to burn fat without hitting the gym. Learn how 'NEAT' boosts calorie burn through everyday movements and lifestyle habits.

New Delhi:

Most of us think about losing fat when we think about activities such as sweating in a gym or completing challenging workouts. However, according to fitness coach Priyank Mehta, there is also another way to lose fat that you may not consider: by using a concept known as 'NEAT.'

What is NEAT?

Taking to Instagram on December 23, 2025, fitness coach Priyanka Mehta explained that NEAT stands for Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis. In simple terms, NEAT refers to all movements made during one's daily routine, except for intentional physical exertion associated with exercise.

In the caption of his post, Prinyank categorised “all the movement you don’t call ‘exercise’” as the ones responsible for NEAT. These include:

Walking around the house

Taking stairs

Doing chores such as cleaning the house, walking the dog

Stretching

Standing, fidgeting, and moving more throughout the day

Without doing any additional exercise, NEAT helps burn 200 to 400 calories per day. “This is where most fat-loss plans fail,” she noted. “They obsess over workouts and ignore lifestyle.”

To build muscle, strength, and general health, going to the gym is essential. “Workout is the bonus. NEAT is the backbone.”

In fact, one of the best strategies to combat sedentary lifestyles associated with contemporary desk occupations and extended periods of sitting is to increase daily activity levels.

Health Benefits

Apart from fat loss, it helps to improve blood circulation and heart health

Better blood sugar control

Fewer aches and pains from prolonged sitting

Boosted mood and energy levels

Greater metabolic activity overall



