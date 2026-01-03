27 kg down in 3 months: Man uses 7 ChatGPT prompts for dramatic weight loss A tech professional claims he lost 27 kg in three months by using ChatGPT as a structured fitness system. We look at the seven exact prompts he used to plan meals, design workouts, manage cravings, track habits, and stay consistent without a gym.

Losing weight usually comes with noise. Diet trends. Complicated apps. Gym plans that don’t last. A tech professional named Hasan decided to try something different. He claims he lost 27 kg in just three months, using ChatGPT as his personal fitness system.

Posting on X, Hasan said there were no shortcuts involved. No gym. No paid apps. Just structure and daily follow-through. ChatGPT, according to him, wasn’t motivation. It was a way to remove confusion and stick to basics.

He shared seven prompts that guided his meals, workouts, habits, and mindset. The prompts stayed the same. What changed was consistency.

Here are the exact ChatGPT prompts Hasan used to get into shape.

Prompt 1: Understanding your starting point

“Here’s my current weight: [insert kg], height: [insert cm], age: [insert age], sex: [M/F], and my goal: lose fat, gain lean muscle. Act as a personal trainer and nutritionist. Create a realistic 12-week fitness and nutrition plan that works without gym access.”

Prompt 2: Removing guesswork from daily meals

“Design a 7-day meal plan based on 1800 calories per day, with 120g+ of protein, minimal processed carbs, and affordable, easy-to-cook ingredients. Include macros and a grocery list. I don’t eat [insert foods you avoid].”

Prompt 3: Workouts that fit real life

“Build a 4-day weekly workout plan I can do at home, no equipment. Focus on fat loss, bodyweight strength, and mobility. Each session should be 25–35 mins and progressively get harder over 12 weeks.”

Prompt 4: Managing cravings before they spiral

“Give me a list of 10 high-volume, low-calorie snacks under 200 calories that help curb sugar cravings. Also include a short script I can repeat to myself when I feel the urge to binge.”

Prompt 5: Staying accountable every day

“Act as a fitness accountability coach. Ask me 5 daily check-in questions (e.g., Did you follow your meal plan? Workout done? Sleep hours?). Format it as a habit tracker I can fill in every night.”

Prompt 6: Setting the tone for the day

“Create a morning journaling script I can fill in under 5 minutes that includes: 1) my goal reminder, 2) one action I’ll take today, 3) what I’m grateful for, and 4) a fitness affirmation.”

Prompt 7: Adjusting instead of quitting

“Every Sunday, help me review my weight, waist measurement, and consistency score from 1–10. Then, based on the results, suggest how to adjust my workouts or meals for the next 7 days.”

Here, check out Hasan’s post:

No hacks. Just structure. And showing up.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.