'Avoid all non-essential travel': India issues advisory as US strikes Venezuela, captures President Maduro The US on Saturday attacked multiple military sites in Venezuela amid the heightening tensions with the Latin American country. President Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were also captured by the US forces and flown out of the country.

New Delhi:

With the United States (US) striking Venezuela and capturing its President Nicolas Maduro, India has asked its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to the Latin American country. In an advisory issued on late Saturday night, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said that Indian nationals in Venezuela are advised to remain cautious and contact the Indian Embassy if needed.

"In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela," the advisory read. "All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Caracas through their email id: cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (also for WhatsApp calls)."

US strikes and Maduro's capture

The US on Saturday attacked multiple military sites in Venezuela amid the heightening tensions with the Latin American country. President Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were also captured by the US forces and flown out of the country. The two were taken to New York, where President Donald Trump said they have been indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" and will face trial.

"No nation in the world could achieve what America achieved yesterday or frankly, in just a short period of time. All Venezuelan military capacities were rendered powerless as the men and women of our military, working with US law enforcement, successfully captured Maduro in the dead of night," the Republican president said at press conference in Florida.

US to run Venezuela, tap its oil reserves

With the capture of Maduro, Trump announced that the US will now run Venezuela 'temporarily' and tap its oil reserves. However, the Associated Press (AP) reported that the state media is still running pro-Maduro propaganda and broadcasting live images of supporters taking to the streets in Caracas in protest.

"We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," the US president said.