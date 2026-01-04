AAP sarpanch Jarnail Singh shot dead at wedding in Amritsar AAP sarpanch Jarnail Singh was shot dead on Sunday while he was attending a wedding in Amritsar.

New Delhi:

Jarnail Singh, Valtoha Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch, was shot dead during a wedding ceremony at a resort in Amritsar on Sunday. The incident took place while Singh was attending the function, and two unidentified assailants opened fire, killing him on the spot. The Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, confirmed that the attackers were outsiders. Police have already identified the suspects and assured the public that arrests would be made soon.

DCP Jagjit Walia says, "This evening, at the Marigold Resort here on the Amritsar bypass, we received information that a shooting had occurred. All our senior officers and teams immediately rushed to the spot... A person named Jarnail Singh was shot by someone. Our team is fully engaged in investigating this incident. The culprits will be apprehended soon. The victim has passed away... We are using both human intelligence and technical surveillance..."

Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack and are working to determine the motive.

More details are awaited.