Rajasthan: Three dead as truck mows down pilgrims on Kota-Dausa Highway near Bundi | Video Rajasthan: Two pilgrims lost their lives instantly, killed gruesomely beneath the truck's wheels. The cotton-loaded rig then overturned, pinning additional victims and pushing the death toll to three amid desperate rescue attempts.

Bundi:

A horrific accident on the Kota-Dausa Mega Highway near Papdi Bridge in Bundi district's Dei Kheda police station area claimed three lives and left eight others critically injured on January 4 (Sunday). An out-of-control truck plowed into a group of Chauth Mata pilgrims walking on foot, then flipped over, crushing victims under its load of cotton. Chaos ensued as locals mounted a desperate rescue, with police now probing the driver's role in the tragedy.

The chaotic crash: Pilgrims killed in broad daylight

The incident unfolded near Papdi Bridge under Dei Kheda thana limits, where devout Chauth Mata yatris were proceeding on foot- a common pilgrimage ritual. Suddenly, a heavily loaded truck veered off course, slamming into the group before careening out of control and overturning.

Two pilgrims died instantly under the wheels, their bodies mangled in the impact. As the cotton-laden vehicle flipped, it trapped more victims beneath, amplifying the death toll to three during frantic extrication efforts. Eyewitnesses described a scene of pandemonium, with screams echoing as bystanders rushed to help.

Lok Sabha speaker expresses grief, visits hospital

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said, "This accident was avoidable, as all the devotees were heading to Chauth Mata Mandir, which attracts many pilgrims. I was present at the scene. A dedicated corridor should be constructed for these pilgrims to ensure their safety on the way. The injured are currently receiving treatment. We will also support the families of the deceased and their children. Such incidents cause widespread grief."

IG (Kota Range) Rajendra Prasad Goyal said, "A very tragic incident occurred today in which 3 people lost their lives, and 8 were injured. The injured are receiving proper treatment. The District Collector is also monitoring the situation, and I, along with the highway team, will visit the site to investigate whether the accident was caused by any technical flaws, so that such an incident does not happen again in the future. We are conducting a thorough investigation and have received instructions from higher authorities to deploy five to eight police patrol vehicles to create a safe passage for pedestrians, as there is heavy fog in the area at this time. Further efforts are underway to ensure pedestrian safety and prevent similar accidents."

Rescue rush amid heart-wrenching scenes

Panic gripped the highway as locals and passersby sprang into action, pulling survivors from the wreckage. Police and administrative teams arrived promptly, launching a high-stakes rescue operation. Around a dozen injured were rushed to Dei Kheda and Lakheri hospitals for emergency care. Rescuers righted the truck, cleared the cotton debris, and freed one final victim pinned underneath, only for him to succumb on-site from crush injuries. The air filled with grief as families wailed for the lost.

Injuries escalate: Kota referrals and police probe

All eight survivors, in grave condition with fractures, burns, and internal trauma, were airlifted or referred to Kota's advanced medical facilities for surgery. Doctors battled to stabilize the worst cases amid fears of a rising toll. Dei Kheda police seized the truck and detained the driver, kicking off a detailed investigation into possible speeding, brake failure, or negligence. Preliminary reports suggest the vehicle lost control on a sharp curve, but forensic checks on the machinery are underway. Authorities urge caution on this accident-prone stretch, frequented by pilgrims.