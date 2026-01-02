Why clean eating fails your skin: Dermatologist shares the missing link Eating healthy but not seeing results on your skin? A dermatologist explains the real reasons why clean diets don’t always translate into glowing skin and what might be missing.

New Delhi:

After adjusting your diet by replacing your snack foods with healthy meals and focusing on nutrition, you find that you still do not see any healthy advantages and glowing skin as you had anticipated. The challenges you are experiencing may not be due to the type of food, but rather your body's ability to properly utilise what you are consuming.

According to Dr Lica Ecaterina, a dermatologist and aesthetic medicine specialist based in Dubai with over 20 years of experience, simply eating “healthy” doesn’t guarantee results. It matters how you prepare and consume your food, because that affects how well your body can absorb the nutrients you’re relying on.

“Many healthy foods don’t deliver results when they’re eaten the wrong way,” she shared in an Instagram video, explaining that how nutrients are released from food and taken up by the body determines their real benefit.

Pumpkin Seeds: Toast for Better Nutrition

Pumpkin seeds are packed with iron and zinc, both essential for skin, immune health and overall vitality. But Dr Ecaterina points out that eating them raw means you miss out on much of that goodness. Instead, lightly toasting the seeds for a few minutes before adding them to salads or porridge makes their nutrients more accessible to your body.

Quinoa: Rinse and Rest

Quinoa is a great plant-based source of protein, but it contains natural compounds that can make digestion harder. Dr Ecaterina recommends rinsing quinoa thoroughly under running water before cooking to wash away any bitter residue, then cooking it fully and letting it rest. This simple step helps your body absorb more of its protein.

Sesame Seeds: Black Is Better, if Prepared Right

Not all sesame seeds are equal. Black sesame seeds have more nutrients than white ones, but their firm texture can make digestion tough. The doctor suggests either soaking them overnight or warming them briefly in a dry pan; both methods make their calcium and antioxidant content easier for your body to use.

Dr Ecaterina’s advice highlights a truth many of us overlook: even the healthiest foods won’t help if the body can’t absorb their nutrients effectively. Small changes in preparation, like toasting, rinsing or soaking, can make a big difference in how your body actually benefits from the food you eat.