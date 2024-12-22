Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Treadmill vs Cycling: Which is better for weight loss?

Doing cardio is considered very good for weight loss in the beginning. Gradually, when the body's stamina starts increasing, then muscle buildup and weight loss can also be done with heavy-weight workouts. Treadmills or cycling are two such pieces of equipment that are most commonly used in cardio. Usually, we all use both the treadmill and cycling while working out in the gym. But has it ever come to your mind which one should be given priority for better weight loss? Here's all you need to know:

Advantages and Disadvantages of Treadmill

Using a treadmill is considered very good for cardio exercises. Most people use the treadmill first after going to the gym. However, it has its advantages and disadvantages. When you work out on a treadmill, you can keep the speed very low for warming up and then gradually increase it. The treadmill allows you to adjust the speed according to your comfort and stamina. Apart from this, if you do an inclined treadmill, then you can burn a lot of calories in less time. Due to this, you get help in weight loss. However, if the correct posture and speed are not maintained while running on the treadmill, then there is a risk of injury. Apart from this, many times a person is not able to perform well by working out at the same place.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Cycling

On the other hand, if we talk about the benefits of cycling, then it is a workout that anyone can do very easily. It mainly works on your glutes, calves, and thighs. It is considered very good for toning the muscles as well as weight loss. Not only this, if someone has a joint pain problem, he can still do cycling. However, he should work out only under the supervision of an expert. At the same time, one disadvantage of cycling is that it does not work out your whole body. Also, while cycling, you are not able to burn as many calories as possible through a treadmill.

Which exercise will give you more benefit?

Both treadmill and cycling are considered good for weight loss because they help in burning the extra calories stored in your body and bringing it in shape. But if both of them are compared, then the treadmill is better than cycling to some extent. Running on a treadmill burns 8.18 to 10.78 calories per minute while cycling in the gym burns 7.98 to 10.48 calories per minute. Not only this, if you walk on an inclined treadmill, then you can easily burn extra calories.

