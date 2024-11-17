THIS woman reduced her weight from 71 to 52 kg; lost 19 kg in just 7 days without going to gym, know how

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM THIS woman reduced her weight from 71 to 52 kg

Losing weight is not a 1-2 day job, but with some habits and light workouts, weight can be easily controlled. You do not even need to go to the gym to lose weight. You can lose weight by doing some exercises at home without any equipment. Online fitness coach Nikita has reduced her weight from 71 kg to 52 kg without going to the gym. She has lost a total of 19 kg. Nikita has also shared weight loss tips and a full 7-day workout plan on Instagram. You can lose weight by doing this 7-Day Fat-Burning Challenge.

Easy way to lose weight in 7 days

Day 1:

On the first day, you have to do a pull-body workout. So that your body starts coming in shape quickly. For this, in the warm-up, do arm circles - 2 sets of 30 seconds, jumping jacks - 2 sets of 30 seconds. Now do bodyweight squats - 4 sets of 15-15, push-ups - 4 sets of 10-10, mountain climbing - 4 sets of 30 seconds, reverse lunges - 4 sets of 12-12 with each leg, plank hold - 3 sets of 40 seconds, high knees - 3 sets of 30 seconds, standing quad stretch - 2 sets of 30 seconds with each leg, standing hamstring stretch - 2 sets of 30 seconds with each leg.

Day 2:

Day 2 Butt Kicks – 2 sets of 30 seconds, High Knees – 2 sets of 30 seconds, Bodyweight Squats – 4 sets of 15-15, Lunges – 4 sets of 12-12 each leg, Glute Bridges – 4 sets of 15-15, Donkey Kicks – 3 sets of 15-15 each leg, Wall Sits – 3 sets of 40 seconds, Calf Raises – 4 sets of 20-20, Butterfly Stretch – 2 sets of 30 seconds, Hip Flexor Stretch – 2 sets of 30 seconds each leg.

Day 3:

Arm Circles – 2 sets of 30 seconds, Shoulder Rolls – 2 sets of 30 seconds, Push-ups – 4 sets of 10-10, Tricep Dips (on chair) – 4 sets of 12-12, Pike Push-ups – 3 sets of 10-10, Shoulder Taps – 4 sets of 30 seconds, Plank to Side Push-ups – 3 sets of 10, Superman Hold – 3 sets of 30 seconds, Chest Stretch – 2 sets of 30 seconds side by side, Tricep Stretch – 2 sets of 30 seconds one arm.

Day 4:

Torso Twist – 2 sets of 30 seconds, Standing Side Bend – 2 sets of 30 seconds, Crunches – 4 sets of 15, Leg Raise – 4 sets of 12, Russian Twist – 4 sets of 20, Bicycle Crunches – 4 sets of 20, Reverse Crunches – 4 sets of 12, Plank – 4 sets of 40 seconds, Cobra Stretch – 2 sets of 30 seconds, Child’s Pose – 2 sets of 30 seconds.

Day 5:

Cardio + Core Exercises Jumping Jacks – 2 sets of 30 seconds, High Knees – 2 sets of 30 seconds, Burpees – 4 sets of 10, Mountain Climbing – 4 sets of 30 seconds, Russian Twist – 4 sets of 20, Bicycle Crunches – 4 sets of 20, Reverse Crunches – 4 sets of 12, Side Plank – 3 sets of 30 seconds each side, Standing Side Stretch – 2 sets of 30 seconds per side, Cat Cow Stretch – 2 sets of 30 seconds.

Day 6:

Lower Body + Core Bodyweight Squats – 2 sets of 15, Lateral Leg Squats – 2 sets of 30 seconds per leg, Lateral Lunges – 4 sets of 12 per leg, Sumo Squats – 4 sets of 15, Single Leg Glute Bridge – 3 sets of 12 per leg, Heel Touches – 4 sets of 20, Ledge Raises – 4 sets of 12, Plank – 4 sets of 45 seconds, Hamstring Stretch – 2 sets of 30 seconds per leg, Butterfly Stretch – 2 sets of 30 seconds.

Day 7:

Arm circles – 1 set of 30 seconds, Leg swings – 1 set of 30 seconds per leg, Hamstring stretches – 2 sets of 30 seconds per leg, Quad stretches – 2 sets of 30 seconds per leg, Shoulder stretches – 2 sets of 30 seconds per arm, Cow cat stretching – 2 sets of 30 seconds, Child’s pose – 2 sets of 30 seconds, Hip flexor stretches – 2 sets of 30 seconds per leg, Deep breathing – 5 minutes, Full body stretching – 1 minute.

