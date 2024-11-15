How many eggs should you eat for breakfast? Know protein content in 1 egg and side effects of overeating

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL How many eggs should you eat for breakfast?

Breakfast should include things rich in protein and vitamins. Eating eggs every morning is considered good for health. Eating eggs provides the body with plenty of protein and other essential nutrients. You must eat eggs, especially during the winter days. Omega 3 fatty acids are found in eggs. Apart from this, nutrients like vitamin B12, vitamin D, choline, biotin, vitamin A, lutein antioxidants, and zeaxanthin are also found. Which helps in keeping you healthy. Now the question arises if eggs are so beneficial, then how many eggs should be eaten daily?

How many eggs should one eat for breakfast every day?

According to nutritionist, weight loss coach, and keto dietician Swati Singh, the body needs 50-60 grams of protein daily to stay fit. For this, not only eggs but also other protein-rich foods are necessary. If you eat other protein-rich foods as well, then you can eat 2-3 eggs throughout the day. In this, if you want, you can eat 2 eggs in the morning and 1 egg in the evening. Eating more than 2 eggs in breakfast can cause problems.

How much protein does an egg contain?

Eggs contain a good amount of protein. 1 egg contains about 5 grams of protein and 5 grams of fat. However, this fat is monosaturated and polyunsaturated fat, which helps in keeping the heart healthy. However, eating eggs in large quantities can also be harmful. One should not fulfill the daily protein requirement by just eating eggs.

Side effects of eating too many eggs

Eating more eggs will produce more protein and there are not enough enzymes to digest protein. This can increase the load on the kidneys. In such a situation, the kidneys will have to work harder to remove toxins. These enzymes also start affecting the liver. On the other hand, eating more eggs gives the body more vitamin A which creates the risk of osteoporosis as one grows older.

