Say goodbye to exam stress with balanced diet; know from experts what to eat and avoid while studying

Say goodbye to exam stress with a balanced diet

The months of February and March are challenging for students. During this time, different board exams are often going on, due to which their food, drink, and sleep all get disturbed. The 10th grade exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have started today. In such a situation, exam stress and wrong eating habits must be controlled so that they do not affect the performance of the children.

Recently, PM Modi once again interacted with the children through the programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha.' This show was broadcast in 5 episodes, in which different guests participated and advised the children to manage exam stress and take care of their diet during this time. In this sequence, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, macrobiotic nutritionist Shonali Sabharwal, and Revant Himatsingka, famous as a food farmer on social media, participated in the fourth episode of the show and answered the children's questions. Let us know from the experts some of the effective tips for children's health and wellness.

Experts said that the most important thing to relieve exam stress is home-cooked food. Along with this, taking millet, brown rice, and a balanced diet will be very beneficial. Apart from this, you can also include some foods in the diet that work as de-stressors. Peanuts, bananas, and rice also help in reducing stress.

Why is it important to pay attention to gut health?

In response to this question, the expert said that to keep gut health good, one should know both what to eat and what not to eat. For healthy gut health, fibre intake should be increased so that good microbes can increase in the gut. Apart from this, it is very important to avoid eating packaged foods and sugar.

How to kerb junk food cravings while studying?

Nutritionists said that if children start eating whole grains in the morning, it reduces their craving for food. Apart from this, they can also eat nuts, seeds, or fruits between breakfast and lunch. This will prevent children from eating unhealthy junk food, and their stomachs will also remain full.

How does a balanced diet affect mental health during exam time?

In response to this question, the expert said that the mind is made from food. Whatever we eat affects our mental health, and hence emphasis is given on home-cooked food for good eating habits. Fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, lemonade, bananas, etc., keep the mind healthy and provide relief from stress, anger, and irritability caused by exams. Apart from this, sleeping on time is also very important for mental health.

What to eat to improve digestion during exams?

Experts said that often exam stress causes digestive problems, which can cause loose motion or constipation in children. In such a situation, you can eat banana and curd-rice, which provides a lot of relief. Also, keep drinking lots of water to stay hydrated. Along with this, it is also very important to remain physically active to improve digestion.

Replace these foods with these healthy alternatives during exams

If children drink coffee, then experts advise them to replace it with green tea. If they want to feel relaxed, then drink beetroot juice. Apart from this, if they are craving chips while studying, then eat homemade sweet potato chips instead of the chips available in the market. If they are craving sweets, then satisfy it with sweet chocolate, because the amount of sugar in it is very low.

To avoid dehydration during exams, you can make buttermilk or lassi a part of your diet. Apart from this, you can eat Shrikhand or Mishti Doi to satisfy your sweet cravings. Along with this, the expert said that soft drinks contain a lot of sugar, so avoid drinking them and drink as much water as you can.

