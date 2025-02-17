Using too much toothpaste while brushing your teeth can be harmful, know how much to take

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Using too much toothpaste while brushing your teeth

For good oral health, it is advisable to brush after waking up in the morning and before sleeping at night. This keeps your teeth and gums healthy and also gets rid of the bacteria that grow in the mouth overnight. In such a situation, do you also think that the more toothpaste you apply, the better the teeth will be cleaned? If yes, then this article is for you. Here, let us know how you knowingly or unknowingly embrace harm instead of benefit by applying too much toothpaste.

How much toothpaste is safe to apply?

While brushing your teeth, you should pay special attention to the amount of toothpaste. According to experts, a pea-sized amount of toothpaste is enough to apply to the brush. This amount is enough to clean the teeth well. Even more care should be taken while brushing teeth with children. They should be given toothpaste in small quantities only. Remember, excess of anything proves to be harmful, and the use of excess toothpaste can be a problem for the health of teeth and gums.

Why is excessive use of toothpaste harmful?

Using too much toothpaste can be harmful to teeth. Sodium fluoride present in toothpaste, which is used to strengthen teeth, can deteriorate oral health if used in excess. In such a situation, cavities can form on teeth, and problems like fluorosis can also arise in children. This is the reason why doctors recommend using a small amount of toothpaste to keep teeth clean.

When to use mouthwash?

If you have any problems related to oral health, then first of all, consult a dentist. If your oral health is normal, then you can use mouthwash after brushing. Let us tell you, this brings freshness to the mouth and also gets rid of the complaint of bad breath. Apart from this, it also helps in reducing the harmful bacteria present in the mouth. However, to know which type of mouthwash will be best for you, you will have to consult a dentist.

