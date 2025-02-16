Love eating green peas? Know the right way to store this green vegetable to keep fresh for longer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the right way to store green peas

Green peas, which are rich in many nutrients like vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, and calcium, can prove to be very beneficial for your health. Consuming green peas in the right quantity and in the right way can help you get rid of many health problems. Do you know about such a method of storing green peas, following which you can save them from spoiling for many months?

Follow this procedure

First of all, peel the peas and keep them in a bowl. Now you have to put water in a vessel and turn on the gas. Now put the peas in this water and then boil them for about 5 minutes. After this, take out ice-cold water in a bowl. Now put the boiled peas in this bowl of cold water. When the peas cool down, then filter them and take them out of the water. Finally, put the peas on a towel and dry them thoroughly.

Freshness will remain for months

After the peas are thoroughly dried, you have to fill them in a ziplock bag. Now finally remove the air from this bag and close it. Now you can keep this Ziploc bag in the freezer. By storing peas in this way, you can save them from spoiling for many months. By preserving green peas in this way, their freshness can be maintained for a long time. Instead of buying frozen peas from the market, you can also preserve peas in this way.

Benefits of green peas

Green peas, rich in nutrients, have been considered a boon for health. The elements found in green peas can prove to be effective in reducing the risk of heart-related diseases by strengthening your heart health. Green peas can also boost your immunity. Peas can also prove to be beneficial for your bones and muscles.

