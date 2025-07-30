Feeling foggy or moody? You might need more protein Most Indians lack this one nutrient that keeps your hormones, mood, and memory in check. Here's how protein truly powers your body, from the inside out.

Protein is considered to be the building block of life; it is the structural and functional component of life. To achieve optimal health, you need not only nutrition but also more than that. It is important that you understand how the nutrients affect the body.

Protein is vital not only for muscle recovery but also for maintaining hormonal balance and cognitive abilities, says Dr. Yashawant Kumar, the founder and CEO of Benefic Nutrition.

The link between protein and hormonal balance

Hormones are chemical messengers which regulate our metabolism and emotional well-being, and maintain our homeostatic equilibrium. Complex proteins are broken down into simple amino acids to synthesise hormones. "Proteins are vital for essential hormones like insulin, T3, T4, TSH and serotonin," says Dr Yashawant.

For example, tryptophan, found in dairy, eggs and soy, is necessary for serotonin synthesis, affecting sleep cycle, our biological clock and mood. Insufficient protein intake disrupts hormonal levels, leading to insulin resistance, thyroid dysfunction, and irregular periods in women.

How protein supports brain health and focus

Proteins are important for cognitive health and development. Neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine, responsible for our focus and memory, also depend on amino acids such as tyrosine and phenylalanine. Research shows that both children and adults who consume adequate protein have better concentration and a lower risk of neurodegenerative diseases. A balanced diet including both plant-based proteins like lentils and legumes and animal-based options like lean meats and fish is essential for our growth and development.

Are you getting enough protein every day?

Even though protein is important, moderation is important for every nutrient in our diet. Overconsumption, particularly from processed sources, affects our kidneys. The ICMR suggests a daily intake of 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight for adults.

The right way to balance your protein intake

You should combine proteins with dietary fibre, carbohydrates and healthy fats for optimal absorption. Dr Yashawant says, "A bowl of dal with rice or a roti with paneer suffices our protein requirements."

A significant population of India suffers from protein deficiency. Hence, it is important to raise awareness about protein and how the macronutrient is beneficial for hormonal health and cognitive functioning.

