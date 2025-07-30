Basque cheesecake recipe that melts in your mouth Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with a crustless Basque cheesecake that’s caramelised on the outside, dreamy inside, and ridiculously easy to make!

New Delhi:

National Cheesecake Day is celebrated on July 30 in the United States. The day celebrates one of America's favourite desserts. Cheesecake is essentially made from cream cheese, which is filled in a crust that's made of crackers or cookies. There are different variations of cheesecake; one of them is Basque cheesecake.

Basque cheesecake, also known as burnt Basque cheesecake, is a crustless cheesecake that originated from the Basque region of Spain. It has a creamy inside with a deep caramelised burnt-like outside. Read on to know an easy Basque cheesecake recipe that can help satisfy your sweet tooth.

Ingredients you need to make Basque cheesecake

450g cream cheese (at room temperature)

200g granulated sugar

3 large eggs (room temperature)

250ml heavy cream (or fresh cream)

1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)

1 tbsp all-purpose flour (optional, for slight firmness)

A pinch of salt

Step-by-step recipe to bake the perfect Basque Cheesecake

Prep the Pan: Line a 7 or 8-inch round springform pan with parchment paper. Let the paper come up above the sides (this will help to hold the rise). No need to grease the pan. Preheat oven to 200°C (390°F).

Beat the Cream Cheese: In a bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth and creamy. A hand mixer or stand mixer works best, but a whisk will do but you will have to add some extra effort.

Add Sugar: To this mixture, gradually add the sugar and beat until the mixture is light and fluffy. This step helps create a smooth texture and balances the taste of the cheese.

Add Eggs: Add egg one at a time, beating well after each addition. This will ensure that you have a consistent and velvety batter. Scrape down the sides of the bowl occasionally.

Mix in Cream and Vanilla: Pour in the heavy cream and vanilla extract. Mix until smooth. At this point, the batter should be silky and pourable.

Add Flour (Optional): To get a firmer center, sift in the flour and mix gently. This step is optional, you can skip it if you want a creamier, custard-like texture.

Bake: Pour the batter into the lined pan and tap lightly to remove air bubbles. Bake at 200°C for 40–45 minutes. The top should be have a deeply golden brown colour and the centre should be slightly jiggly.

Cool & Chill: Let the cheesecake cool in the pan to room temperature. Then refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. This helps the texture to set beautifully once chilled.

Tips to nail that signature burnt top and creamy center

Don’t overbake — the center should slightly wobbly.

Serve chilled for firmer texture or room temp for creaminess.

Best enjoyed plain or with a dusting of powdered sugar.

