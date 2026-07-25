Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation News LIVE Updates: Amit Shah meets PM Modi, CJP holds talks with Centre

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday following weeks of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests across the country demanding his removal over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Announcing his decision, Pradhan said the issue was not about "individual prestige" and that he was deeply disturbed by the developments of the past 10 days. He said he had accepted responsibility for the NEET paper leak from the outset and had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pradhan also urged that anti-national elements should not be allowed to exploit the situation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar or elsewhere in the country.

The CJP described the resignation as the first major victory of its 36-day agitation. However, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protest would continue until the Centre accepted its remaining demands, including ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak and assurance that no action would be taken against protesters.

Opposition parties, which had backed the movement, termed Pradhan's resignation a victory for students, youth and democracy.

The protests intensified after the CJP's "Chalo Parliament" march on July 20 turned violent, with both the police and protesters accusing each other of triggering the clashes.

Pradhan's resignation sparked celebrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where students and CJP members have been staging a sit-in since June 20. The protesters have been demanding accountability for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, action over alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen evaluation process, and broader reforms in the conduct of public examinations.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for the latest updates on this developing story.

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