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Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation News LIVE Updates: Amit Shah meets PM Modi, CJP holds talks with Centre

Written By: Ashish Verma @VermaAshish_
Updated:

Dharmendra Pradhan resignation news LIVE: In his resignation post, Pradhan said he was deeply distressed by what he described as attempts by people in "responsible positions" to mislead students and create obstacles for political gain.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday following weeks of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests across the country demanding his removal over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Announcing his decision, Pradhan said the issue was not about "individual prestige" and that he was deeply disturbed by the developments of the past 10 days. He said he had accepted responsibility for the NEET paper leak from the outset and had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pradhan also urged that anti-national elements should not be allowed to exploit the situation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar or elsewhere in the country.

The CJP described the resignation as the first major victory of its 36-day agitation. However, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protest would continue until the Centre accepted its remaining demands, including ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak and assurance that no action would be taken against protesters.

Opposition parties, which had backed the movement, termed Pradhan's resignation a victory for students, youth and democracy.

The protests intensified after the CJP's "Chalo Parliament" march on July 20 turned violent, with both the police and protesters accusing each other of triggering the clashes.

Pradhan's resignation sparked celebrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where students and CJP members have been staging a sit-in since June 20. The protesters have been demanding accountability for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, action over alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen evaluation process, and broader reforms in the conduct of public examinations.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for the latest updates on this developing story.

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Live updates :Dharmendra Pradhan resignation news

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  • 4:03 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Dharmendra Pradhan's political journey

    Dharmendra Pradhan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1998 and began his electoral career in Odisha.

    He served as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2000 to 2004. During his tenure, he was appointed president of the BJP's Odisha Youth Wing (BJYM) in 2001 and was elevated as the party's National Secretary in 2002.

    In 2004, Pradhan was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha. Later that year, he was appointed National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing.

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  • 4:00 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    CJP updates its list of remarks

    The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has expanded its list of demands from three to four, adding a new demand that personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi Police issue a public apology to the protesters.

  • 3:59 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Dharmendra Pradhan updates X bio after quitting as education minister

    Dharmendra Pradhan removed Education Minister from his X bio, changing it to Sambalpur MP after he resigned following massive paper leak protests led by students.

     

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Dharmendra Pradhan NEET Paper Leak Cockroach Janta Party Education Minister
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