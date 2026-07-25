Centre reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, hails his lifelong commitment to public service

New Delhi:

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday lauded Dharmendra Pradhan and said his journey is a testament to lifelong engagement with public life and student welfare. His reaction comes after Pradhan resignation as Union Education Minister amid massive protests in Delhi over irregularities in NEET (UG) examination.

In a post on micro-blogging site X (previously Twitter), Rijiju thanked Pradhan for his relentless service, commitment to reforms and his contribution to building a stronger India. The Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh also wished Rijiju for the future and hoped that he would continue serving the country with the "same conviction and sincerity".

"Having worked alongside him in the Union Cabinet, I have seen his sincere dedication to strengthening India’s education ecosystem and keeping our millions of young students at the center of every decision. Leading such a critical sector demands immense perseverance and he embraced it with courage and clear vision," Rijiju said.

Pradhan was under constant fire over NEET paper leak, with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding his resignation and calling for accountability from the government over the incident. The CJP also planned the 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, but violence erupted in the national capital, intensifying calls for Pradhan's resignation.

Multiple reports on Friday had suggested that Pradhan was unlikely to resign. However, with the situation in Delhi continuing to escalate, he stepped down earlier in the day, saying he was pained by what had transpired over the past 10 days.

Following his resignation, celebrations broke out at the Jantar Mantar, with CJP supporters hugging each other, waving the national flag, singing the national anthem, and raising slogans like 'Vande Mataram'. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke welcomed Pradhan's resignation and it has demonstrated the strength of a democratic protest in the country.

"If you had not called us 'cockroaches', I would not have returned to India. If you had not called us 'cockroaches', the youth of the country would not have come out on the streets. If you had not called us 'cockroaches', Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation would not have happened," he said, addressing the CJP supporters.

ALSO READ:

Sonam Wangchuk's first reaction to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation: 'It's a victory of democracy'