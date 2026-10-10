'Gyanesh Kumar and this govt will go': Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on Centre ahead of Jantar Mantar 2.0

Stepping up his attack on the Centre over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the government will go, and democracy would be restored.

"Gyanesh Kumar will go. This government will go. After this, democracy will be restored," the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha said on X (previously Twitter), while sharing a short video clip of his speech to INDIA bloc MPs at the Central Hall of Parliament.

Gandhi's remark came as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was scheduled to protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding Kumar's resignation. Even as the CJP is protesting against Kumar who continues facing the heat over nationwide SIR drive, the Congress has stayed mum and is not backing the agitation.

However, several other opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP), Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Left bloc, have backed the agitation, warning the government against suppressing the protesters.

In response, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin has accused Gandhi and Kejriwal of fuelling unrest on "instructions of their foreign masters" and warned the government will take appropriate actions. Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Nabin said the INDIA bloc leaders cannot accept that India is developing amid a global crisis.

"An attempt is being made to create a state of anarchy in the country," he said. "Efforts are underway to destabilise the country and its 140 crore people. Who is doing this? They are two anarchic groups, one led by 'INDI Alliance' leader Rahul Gandhi, and the other led by Arvind Kejriwal and his associate CJP."

Meanwhile as the CJP prepares to protest in Delhi, the security has been massively beefed up across the capital. The police have also detained CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from flight soon after they arrived in Delhi.

The police did not provide permission to protest, citing law and order situation. It has also urged protesters to assist the cops and ensure that the situation stays normal in the city-state.

ALSO READ:

'Nation will unite': Akhilesh Yadav fires salvo at govt as Delhi turns into fortress