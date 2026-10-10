Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained from flight ahead of CJP's Jantar Mantar protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday was detained from his flight immediately after he landed in Delhi ahead of the social media outfit's protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Along with Dipke, CJP's co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were also taken into custody by the police.

A video has also gone viral in which Dipke could be seen arguing with the cops who entered the flight to detain him. "You could have waited till we came out. Come arrest us, we are not afraid," Dipke could be heard saying in the video.

In response, the Delhi Police requested Dipke to cooperate and said "this is not an arrest".

Dipke's detainment came just an hour after YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and CJP's legal cell head Ratna Singh were also detained from their respective residences. The CJP has criticised the detainment of its leaders and called it a violation of freedom of movement, demanding their immediate and unconditional release.

CJP denied permission; Delhi turned into fortress

The police, which have intensified the security across the capital and turned it into a fortress, have detained around 1,500 people before CJP's planned protest. They have urged people to ensure that the law and order is maintained and assist the cops to ensure that the situation turns peaceful.

The Delhi Police had earlier denied permission to the CJP to protest at the Jantar Mantar, citing security considerations and procedural requirements. It said prohibitory orders remain in place in the capital, urging people to abide by the restrictions.

"Special security measures have been put in place at inter-state and inter-district borders. We are preventing unauthorised elements from moving towards New Delhi and conducting checks. Our aim is to ensure that the day passes peacefully," DCP South District Anant Mittal told reporters.

The CJP has called the proposed demonstration against the CEC over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

Many political parties, including the Samajwadi Party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Left alliance, have supported the agitation. However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has targeted the opposition of creating an unrest in capital and warned that the situation will be dealt with accordingly.

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