OPINION | Why is police determined to stop CJP protest?

The question that is in the minds of most people is: Why did police carry out a major crackdown to prevent protest by Cockroach Janata Party at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar? Was police afraid of breakdown of law and order?

The ground reality is, Delhi Police does not want to commit the mistakes that were made earlier in July during the NEET paper leak agitation.

The CJP was permitted a day's protest at Jantar Mantar, but the protest lasted 17 days.

In July, the issue was emotional. It was related to students following a NEET paper leak.

This time, the issue is political. It has yet to touch the emotional chords of common people. Political parties are more interested in this agitation. They have their workers, and YouTubers are playing a major role.

Intelligence agencies had informed the police that the protesters this time planned to lay siege to Central Delhi, provoke police through violence and create a big narrative through the internet.

This was the reason why protesters were stopped at several places. Police did not hide anything. Police told the public in advance where restrictions are in place.

Last time, many people with criminal records reached Jantar Mantar. This time, they are being picked up. These bad characters attacked police personnel last time, damaged police vehicles and destroyed public property.

The ultimate victims are the common people, who have nothing to do with politics or this protest.

If trains are cancelled, Metro stations are closed, and barricades are put on roads, the common people are the ones who are hit the hardest. They cannot go out for their urgent personal work.

India's interest: Who is better? Musk or Ambani?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not take the right step by posting a ‘welcome’ to Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and owner of Starlink. In most of the countries today, governments prefer their own industrialists and try to promote their own businessmen.

If Rahul Gandhi dislikes Narendra Modi, he can continue with his protest, which he is already doing, but in the name of Modi, there must be no attempt to harm the national interest.

As far as Mukesh Ambani is concerned, I remember those days in the Eighties, when the Indian Express headlined its story "Indira Gandhi As Commerce".

The newspaper, at that time, had carried out a campaign against the then PM Indira Gandhi and made Dhirubhai Ambani its excuse.

At that time, allegations were made that the government of the day was making tailor-made policies to favour Dhirubhai Ambani. Nothing was later proved.

A few figures will suffice to describe Mukesh Ambani’s role in the Indian economy.

In the last five years, Reliance Industries paid Rs 9.78 lakh crores ($100 billion) to the government through taxes, duties and levies and invested Rs 6.48 lakh crore in different projects in India.

Mukesh Ambani’s companies provided job opportunities to nearly four lakh people. US President Donald Trump laid out a red carpet to invite Mukesh Ambani to set up an oil refinery in America. And here, we are labelling our businessmen as crony capitalists.

Let us all think for once: Whose interests will be harmed? The people? Jobs? Development? India?

We should also think whether it will be right to support Elon Musk compared to Mukesh Ambani.

Why is Trump so eager for a Nobel Peace Prize?

It is surprising that US President Donald Trump is so desperate for a Nobel Peace Prize.

What is the necessity of reminding again and again how many wars and conflicts he has stopped? Why did Trump say that the credibility of the Nobel Peace Prize will be questioned if he is not conferred the award?

Is Trump showering praise on Pakistan because the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize several times?

Personally, I think becoming the President of the United States is, in itself, a big achievement. This cannot be compared with the Nobel Peace Prize.

When Trump goes on and on claiming he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, it becomes difficult for people to digest.

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