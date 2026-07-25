Sonam Wangchuk's first reaction to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation: 'It's a victory of democracy'

New Delhi:

Activist Sonam Wangchuk reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as the education minister after months-long paper leak protests led by students in central Delhi, calling it a "victory of democracy". Sharing a post on X, Wangchuk said this is a win for peace, patience and perseverance.

"It's a victory of democracy. Direct democracy, straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience, and perseverance," Wangchuk wrote.

Following Pradhan's resignation, Wangchuk stated that the movement's focus will now shift from demanding accountability to pushing for systemic reforms.

"Congratulations, CJP and Gen Z of the nation, and thank you to all citizens for shedding fear, and the fear of fear, and rising up from every corner of the nation. From accountability, now to reforms," he said.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday following months-long, massive student protests in Delhi and across the country over alleged exam irregularities and NEET paper leaks.

Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, announcing the decision on his X handle just hours before the third round of talks between the government and representatives. Meeting the primary demand of the protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar, his step down marks a major development in the ongoing movement.

Sonam Wangchuk's association with CJP protest

Adding his voice to the CJP's movement, Sonam Wangchuk initiated a hunger strike on June 28 to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and an overhaul of the education system.

The 26-day fast finally came to a close on Thursday night when the government offered crucial assurances. These included a parliamentary debate on the NEET paper leak, a promise of no legal repercussions for protesting students, and financial compensation for the families of those who tragically took their own lives due to the controversy.

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