Day 7 of the ongoing India Couture Week 2025 saw ace designer Rimzim Dadu present her collection. Khushi Kapoor turned showstopper for the designer. Dadu showcased her collection "Oxynn" which is a modern couture collection woven from memory and metal.

Kapoor wore a two-piece set which featured a halter-neck bralette-style blouse with a sculptural, metallic texture.

Khushi Kapoor's look from ICW 2025

Kapoor's neckline was accentuated with a choker-style necklace, complementing the silver tones. The look was completed with a matching metallic grey skirt tailored to fit her silhouette.

Speaking to ANI, she shared what she liked most about the outfit, saying, "I like everything about this outfit. I like that it takes inspiration from the Banjara tribes of Gujarat, so I feel like there's a sense of home in it, and it kind of incorporates a sense of today's style with its edginess and its structure. It's actually made of steel, which is crazy, and each of these motifs are like piles linked together. So I like that it has a story to it and kind of makes me feel like I'm wearing something authentic and interesting."

Kapoor added that comfort plays a major role in how she selects her outfits. She said, "I think the most important thing is just feeling good and comfortable and confident in yourself. I think because I'm feeling really comfortable in what I'm wearing, and I'm really happy about my outfit and everything. I'm feeling really calm, so I think that's the most important thing."

The Oxynn Collection

Describing the collection, FDCI, in an Instagram post wrote, "Inspired by Gujarat’s Banjara tribes, it reimagines traditional crafts like Patola and mirror work through sculptural silhouettes and signature materials—steel, metallic wires, and custom textiles. In deep, burnished tones, Oxynn reflects quiet strength and the nomadic spirit. Rooted, raw, and futuristic."

The India Couture Week 2025

The India Couture Week began with a Rahul Mishra Show on the first day and Roseroom by Isha Jajodia and Suneet Verma on day 2. Day 3 saw shows from Falguni Shane Peacock and Amit Aggarwal. Tarun Tahiliani and Manish Malhotra presented their collections on day 4 and day 5 had Ritu Kumar and Shantnu & Nikhil. For day 6 was Jayanti Reddy and Rohit Bal. Day 7 saw Aisha Rao and Rimzim Dadu.

