Nagarjuna Akkineni reveals his fitness mantra, diet tips for toned physique at 65

Nagarjuna turns 66 this year. The veteran actor's healthy lifestyle and commitment to fitness have kept him in fantastic shape throughout the years. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nagarjuna disclosed that he works out five to six times a week for over an hour in the morning, focusing on a combination of weight training and cardio. He also feels that enjoying hobbies such as swimming and golf is important for maintaining a healthy body and mind.

How does Nagarjuna stay fit?

The best celebrity physiques are frequently the product of intensive training and dedication; Nagarjuna's youthful appearance, which contradicts his age of 65, can be linked to his strict diet and workout program. Speaking about his go-to fitness plan, he stated, “It is a mix of cardio and strength training. I have been doing this for the last 30-35 years, so it is more about consistency. I stay active throughout the day; if I do not go to the gym, I go for a walk or swim.”

He said, “I would rather not work than not exercise. Working out is my priority as soon as I wake up. I work out definitely for five days a week, if possible, six days. I work out for about an hour in the morning, around 45 minutes to one hour. But it is very intense, not easy-paced.”

Nagarjuna gives workout advice

Nagarjuna also shared some of his top tips for getting in shape and burning more calories. He concluded by saying, "One trick a trainer taught me quite some time ago: be it cardio or strength training, keep your heartbeat above 70 percent of your maximum rate at all times."

He added, “So don't rest too much in between your workouts, don't sit down, and don't carry phones. Just concentrate and make sure your heartbeat is above a certain level, and that will keep your metabolism high throughout the day...The (fitness) mantra I believe in is consistency. Just give your body one hour to 45 minutes every day. That should be enough to take care of it. And don't forget to sleep (enough) and hydrate.”

How does Nagarjuna appear young and energetic?

Nagarjuna feels that eating the correct foods will help him maintain his energy levels and overall health. "My diet has changed dramatically over the years; you should do the same since your body cannot take what it could when you were 30. And I feel substantially lighter as a result of the food modification.

