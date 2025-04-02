New policy on pollution certificates, 48,000 EV charging points by 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced new pollution control measures, including a revised policy for issuing PUC certificates to out-of-state vehicles.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced stricter pollution control measures, including a new policy for issuing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates to vehicles from other states, as part of the Delhi government’s efforts to tackle air pollution. Gupta also unveiled plans for a major expansion of Delhi’s electric vehicle (EV) charging network, stating that by 2026, the city will have 48,000 charging points—18,000 government-operated and 30,000 semi-private.

Additionally, six new air quality monitoring centres will be set up to enhance pollution tracking and enforcement. The government also plans to establish an eco-park dedicated to processing electronic waste to address pollution caused by improper e-waste disposal. “These steps are crucial in strengthening Delhi’s fight against pollution, ensuring stricter enforcement and better infrastructure,” Gupta said while discussing the CAG report.

With air pollution remaining a major challenge, the government’s latest measures aim to address regulatory gaps and improve oversight to ensure cleaner air for residents.

The announcements came on the final day of the first Budget Session of Delhi’s eighth Legislative Assembly. The BJP, which won 48 out of 70 seats in February’s elections, ended AAP’s decade-long rule and returned to power in the capital after 27 years.

