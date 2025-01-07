Suffering from diabetes? Know from an expert which type of rice can you consume, avoid

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Suffering from diabetes? Know which rice to eat, avoid

Unless there is dal and rice on the food plate, the taste seems incomplete. Rice is an important part of Indian food. There are many states where people cannot even think of eating without rice. Not only dal and rice but many types of dishes are made from rice. Khichdi, kheer, biriyani, pulao, and chura are made from rice, which people eat with great gusto. However, diabetic patients are advised not to eat rice. Sugar patients are asked not to eat white rice.

According to doctors, eating rice can increase blood sugar levels rapidly. Which can prove to be dangerous for diabetic patients. However, this happens only with white rice. You can include many other types of rice in your diet. Let us know which type of rice can be eaten by diabetic patients and which cannot.

Can a diabetic person eat rice or not?

Rice contains a lot of carbohydrates, which can rapidly increase the blood sugar level. Diabetes patients should not eat white rice. The glycemic index of white rice is also high. However, it is not that you cannot even taste rice. If you eat 2 spoons of rice sometimes, it will not have much effect. However eating white rice regularly increases sugar, and the risk of diabetes type 2 also increases by 11 percent.

Which type of rice can be eaten in diabetes?

According to dietician Swati Singh, people who have high sugar levels or diabetes should avoid eating white rice. You can sometimes eat other rice for taste. That too should be eaten in very limited quantity.

Brown Rice: Diabetic patients can eat brown rice. Its glycemic index is low. Brown rice contains more fiber. Due to this, it is digested slowly. This does not increase blood sugar rapidly. Sama Rice: Sama rice can be eaten occasionally in diabetes. Because its glycemic index is less than 50. Glucose levels do not increase rapidly by eating Sama rice. You can easily eat it during fasting. Basmati Rice: Sometimes you can eat Basmati rice in very limited quantities. The reason for this is its low glycemic index. The GA of Basmati rice is found between 50-52. This does not cause sugar levels to shoot up. Red Rice: Diabetic patients can eat red rice. The GA of red rice is around 55, due to which diabetic patients can eat it. It also contains more fiber and antioxidants.

