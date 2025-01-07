Healthy breakfast to optimise sleep: Nutritionist shares 5 tips to make 2025 your healthiest year ever

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Nutritionist shares healthiest tips for 2025.

Nutrition advice for a better 2025: As the time approaches to meet the new challenges of life towards a healthier and happier life, a nutritionist has shared healthy tips to achieve the healthiest year ever of 2025. With greater awareness and recognition of the essential need to continue a balanced nutritious diet, Nutritionist Ritika Kukreja stresses the adoption of more whole food items like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in our plates. She also recommends staying hydrated and limiting processed and sugary foods. She also mentions that one should have realistic goals and that changes should be slow, instead of fast, to ensure lasting changes. The nutritionist also, therefore, advises self-care in terms of sleep, stress levels, and some useful forms of physical activity. She finally encourages getting professional help for meal plans and advice.

1. Start with one change at a time

Swap biscuits with a handful of roasted makhana or nuts for your chai break.

Add a sprinkle of flax or chia seeds to your daily curd or dal.

Take the stairs for one flight instead of the elevator.

2. Rethink your breakfast; fuel your mornings right

Replace sugary cereals with poha, upma or dal cheelas topped with veggies.

Pair with a source of healthy fats like a spoonful of peanut butter or a handful of almonds.

Add protein to your breakfast - try paneer bhurji or eggs.

For quick mornings, prep overnight oats with milk, chia seeds and fresh fruits.

3. Move in a way that feels good; consistency beats intensity

Treat your workout like an appointment - schedule it in your calendar and show up.

Enjoy a morning walk with your favourite playlist.

Incorporate weight training 2-3 times a week to build strength and improve metabolism.

Try bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats and planks at home.

4. Don't compromise on your sleep, optimise your recovery with better sleep

Switch off all devices 1 hour before bedtime.

Try a calming nighttime drink like turmeric milk or chamomile tea.

Keep your bedroom cool, dark and quiet for optimal sleep.

Avoid heavy meals or caffeine at least 2-3 hours before bed.

5. Track your progress differently

Notice how your energy levels improve - do you feel more active and productive.

Celebrate non-scale victories like glowing skin, better sleep or fitting into old clothes.

Keep a simple journal to reflect on weekly wins, like better digestion or more strength.

Take progress photos to see how your body feels and transforms over time.

Focus on how consistent your habits have become - small changes add up!

By following these tips, we can pave the way for a healthier future and make 2025 our healthiest year yet.