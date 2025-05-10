Karan Johar follows OMAD diet for his weight loss; know what is it, benefits and risks Karan Johar credits the OMAD diet for weight loss. Learn about One Meal A Day diet benefits like rapid weight loss, simplified eating, and dietary flexibility. Know the risks, including nutritional deficiencies and muscle loss.

Karan Johar has been in the spotlight long enough for people to notice his significant weight loss over the last year. While many suspected that it was due to medications like Ozempic or Mounjaro, the director-producer firmly disputed all such accusations and credited his successful transformation to OMAD, or One Meal a Day.

Speaking with Raj Shamani, Karan disclosed that he followed a 'one meal a day' diet, eating only around 8 or 8:30 p.m. for seven months. He explained. He said, “I went on something called OMAD, which stands for One Meal a Day. The first seven days were very difficult, but I did this for seven months. I ate one meal at 8 or 8:30 p.m.”

He further elaborated on his diet and added, “That meal was lactose-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free. I did this rigorously and relentlessly. Later, I continued the diet. I am mildly lactose intolerant, so I drink almond milk.”

What is OMAD diet plan? Know its benefits and risks

OMAD, or One Meal a Day, is a type of intermittent fasting in which daily calories are limited to a one-hour eating window. The remaining time is spent fasting and drinking non-caloric liquids such as water, black coffee, and herbal teas. This creates a calorie deficit, which causes weight reduction. OMAD has also been linked to faster fat reduction, better digestion, and enhanced insulin sensitivity.

However, there are downsides. According to reports, OMAD is not suitable for everyone and may cause nutritional shortages and long-term health issues. Consultation with a medical practitioner is recommended, especially for individuals who have pre-existing health conditions.

Aside from OMAD, here's what Karan Johar is doing now

The director-producer also confessed that he is currently striving to gain some weight. Here are the adjustments he's implemented: "For the last one and a half months, I've felt that I need to put on some weight, so I've brought in lactose and a little bit of carbohydrates in the form of rice, but I still don't consume gluten."

He has also incorporated workouts and sports into his schedule, stating, "I have started doing weight training, and I play paddle."

