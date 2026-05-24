PM Modi congratulates Debangshu Panda on BJP's impressive victory in Falta: 'Intimidation has lost'

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated BJP candidate Debangshu Panda after the latter registered a massive victory in West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency, where repolling took place after reports of widespread irregularities and disruptions during the April 29 voting.

PM Modi said the BJP’s success in Falta was testimony to the Bengal Government’s impressive work.

“People of Falta have spoken! Democracy has won and intimidation has lost. Congratulations to Shri Debangshu Panda Ji for winning in Falta by a record margin. It indicates the unwavering faith of the people of West Bengal towards the BJP. People are seeing the exceptional work of the West Bengal Government across sectors and thus have decided to further bless us,” PM Modi posted on X.



He also hailed party workers for the achievement.

“My compliments to all BJP Karyakartas across West Bengal for their outstanding work. We will keep working for West Bengal’s progress in the times to come,” he added.

BJP sweeps Falta seat as Debangshu Panda wins by over 1 lakh votes

The BJP secured a commanding win in the Falta Assembly constituency, with the saffron party candidate Debangshu Panda defeating Communist Party of India (Marxist) contender Sambhu Nath Kurmi by a margin of 1,09,021 votes.

As per the final results, Panda received 1,49,666 votes, while Kurmi managed 40,645 votes. Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla secured 10,084 votes.

Trinamool Congress nominee Jahangir Khan, despite withdrawing from the contest before polling, still received 7,783 votes.

The election in Falta had come under attention after the Election Commission ordered fresh polling at all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary booths, on May 2. The repoll was directed following allegations of large-scale irregularities and disturbances during voting held on April 29.

The political atmosphere in the constituency had intensified earlier when TMC candidate Jahangir Khan pulled out of the race ahead of the election. He had stated that his decision was taken keeping in mind the welfare of the people of Falta. His withdrawal later played a major role in altering the political contest in the constituency.

TMC, however, alleged Jahangir’s decision to withdraw from the contest came due to pressure by the BJP.

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