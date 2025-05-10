What is 5-7-5 rule in spirituality? Know about this trend that helps calm your mind Know the 5-7-5 rule in spirituality! This mindfulness technique reduces stress and calms the mind. Learn how to apply it for inner peace.

When we think of a spiritual person or a spiritual activity, we usually envision someone dressed in saffron with ornate malas and beads around their necks or people attending churches and temples with Buddha bowls around them, among other things. But what if this is only a part of Spirituality? In reality, spirituality is about discovering who we truly are, and this realisation can occur in a variety of ways. This can be accomplished by remaining silent, engaging in peaceful activities, or even meditating for a few minutes. Spirituality is not about being flawless or avoiding life; rather, it is about learning how to live completely, with more meaning and less stress.

How does it help you live a better life?

Many people believe that spirituality is for people who have too much free time or are experiencing a crisis. This, too, is not true! Spirituality is the simple, everyday activities in life, whether they are profound, such as meditation and sadhana, or mundane, such as riding the bus and reflecting on how far you have come in your life and journey.

Spirituality, in its most basic form, helps individuals relax, think positively, have a more optimistic outlook on life, become more empathic and compassionate, and, of course, have a better mental and physical existence.

A simple rule to follow

If you want to become more spiritual or simply improve your mental health, there is a simple spiritual guideline you can follow. It just takes around 20 minutes of your time, should be done first thing in the morning, and you must be persistent about it.

This is the 5-7-5 spirituality guideline, which takes only a few minutes of your time yet affects your mental state for the entire 24 hours.

The first 5 minutes

For someone new to the spiritual path, the first 5 minutes of the day should be spent on manifestation or affirmations. Affirmations are positive, strong statements you say to yourself that gradually rewire your brain to believe things are improving. These statements have a profound impact on our subconscious, and when we speak positively about ourselves, we think in the same way, shifting our perspective to one of abundance and optimism.

Meditation for 7 minutes

You should meditate for the next seven minutes after the first five. You let your mind have seven minutes to relax and calm down, allowing your ideas to come and go and treating them as if they were brief moments. It's acceptable for your thoughts to wander during these seven minutes; all you have to do is gently bring them back and concentrate on something inside of you. The sounds of your breath, the eyeballs pointing to the darkness, the vibrations in the area, or something like that.

5 minutes of exercise

Following the seven minutes of meditation, engage in activity for at least five minutes. Yoga, breathwork, stretching, or even as many Surya Namaskars as you can complete in five minutes could be used for this. The purpose of these five minutes is to simply move around and get your body and mind back to activity from the relaxed condition they were in during the meditation period, not to sweat, burn calories, or do anything else of that sort.

The benefits of 5-7-5 rule

Over time, the 5-7-5 rule—basically, 17 minutes of self-care, physical rest, and mental relaxation—helps you live a better life. Even if you don't have to follow these 17 minutes exactly, doing so for a short while might have a positive impact on your body and mind.

By doing this, you will allow yourself time to connect with the force and energy within you rather than rushing to screens and chats as soon as you wake up. You will notice that your life is less stressful, irritable, and anxious when you regularly take some time for yourself each day. Additionally, you will feel better thanks to the activity, meditation, and affirmations.

