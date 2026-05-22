Aishwarya Rai leaves for Cannes 2026 along with Aaradhya Bachchan, video goes viral | Watch

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular presence at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival since 2002. This year, the Cannes Festival began on May 12 and is scheduled to run until May 23. From Alia Bhatt to Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari, several Indian actresses have already graced the red carpet.

However, Aishwarya will be one of the last Indian stars to attend the festival this year. Amidst her fans missing the star at the Cannes red carpet, she was spotted at the airport along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya spotted in matching outfits

A video of Aishwarya Rai has surfaced online, in which she is seen alongside her daughter, Aaradhya. Both appear to be wearing matching black outfits. The video was filmed at the airport. Reacting to the video with delight, netizens seemed happy and several Instagram users wrote, 'It looks like we will finally get to see Aishwarya's red carpet look now.'

Fans concerned over Aishwarya's absence from Cannes

Aishwarya Rai's fans have been understandably worried by this absence and are questioning why she has stayed away from the event. Amidst these questions and concerns from fans, an update has emerged. True to form, Aishwarya will indeed be participating in this prestigious festival this year, just as she does every year. She will be representing India on the Cannes conclusion days.

Aishwarya at Cannes closing ceremony?

Fans can look forward to seeing Aishwarya Rai grace the red carpet very soon. Aishwarya Rai will be attending the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai's last film was the two-part Tamil period drama Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), directed by Mani Ratnam, where she played the roles of Nandini and Mandakini Devi. She starred in both Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (2022) and Part II (2023) to commercial success.

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