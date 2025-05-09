From newborn to infant: 5 essential first-year milestones every mother should know Track your baby's growth! Know the 5 essential milestones in a baby's first year, from newborn to infant. Stay informed about physical, emotional, and cognitive development.

New Delhi:

The first year after childbirth is a defining phase for both mother and child. It involves physical, emotional and developmental changes that require careful attention. To help new parents navigate this journey, Dr Raghuram Mallaiah, Director of Neonatology at Fortis La Femme in New Delhi, shares a practical health guide every mother should follow during her baby’s first year.

1. Breastfeeding as the first line of defence

Dr Mallaiah stresses that breastfeeding is not only natural but also critical for a baby’s immunity and development. He recommends that mothers start breastfeeding soon after birth and continue exclusively for the first six months. If possible, breastfeeding should be maintained for a full year.

Breast milk protects against infections, strengthens the immune system and reduces the chances of allergies. “Breastfeeding is the most valuable start a mother can offer her child,” says Dr Mallaiah.

2. Check-ups for growth and milestones

Routine medical check-ups play a vital role in tracking a baby’s development. During the first few weeks, doctors monitor feeding, weight and any early signs of health issues like jaundice. As the child grows, these visits help assess milestones such as movement, speech and social behaviour.

“Early detection makes a world of difference,” says Dr Mallaiah, urging parents to attend follow-up visits consistently. He also highlights the need for newborn screenings such as hearing tests, thyroid evaluations and metabolic testing. These tests can identify rare disorders early, allowing timely treatment. “A simple test in the first few days can change the child’s entire future,” he adds.

3. Maintaining hygiene and preventing infections

Newborns are highly susceptible to infections, especially in the early months. Dr Mallaiah advises maintaining a clean home environment, frequent handwashing and avoiding crowded places. “There is no need to isolate the child, but basic precautions go a long way in protecting their health,” he explains.

4. Importance of timely vaccinations

Vaccinations are essential to prevent serious diseases. Hospitals usually provide an immunisation schedule based on national guidelines. Dr Mallaiah strongly encourages parents not to miss any scheduled shots. “Each vaccine is a shield against a potentially life-threatening disease,” he says.

5. Making the home safe

As babies begin to move around, usually by six months, safety at home becomes crucial. Parents should block open sockets, secure stairways and keep harmful items out of reach. “Most home accidents are avoidable with a few simple changes,” Dr Mallaiah advises.

Parenting during the first year is full of learning and love. With proper care, regular health checks and a safe space, parents can build a healthy future for their child. “The first year builds the base for a healthy life. Make it count,” he concludes.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

