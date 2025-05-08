Doctor warns against these 3 toxic bathroom items, including toothbrush; says 'throw away immediately' Doctor reveals 3 toxic bathroom items, including toothbrush, that pose health risks. Learn why these items need to be thrown away immediately. Get expert advice on maintaining a safe and hygienic bathroom.

Maintaining good hygiene is a cornerstone of overall health, but could some of your everyday bathroom essentials be doing more harm than good? Dr Saurabh Sethi, a well-known gastroenterologist, recently took to Instagram to shed light on three common bathroom items he believes should be tossed immediately. His expert advice urges a rethink of our daily routines in favour of healthier, science-backed habits.

1. Old Toothbrushes

Dr Sethi emphasises that most people are unknowingly compromising their oral health by using toothbrushes far beyond their recommended lifespan. “According to recent studies, 75 per cent of people continue using their toothbrushes longer than the advised three months,” he said. After this period, toothbrush bristles can lose up to 30% of their cleaning efficiency. Worse, the bristles can become a breeding ground for bacteria, potentially increasing the risk of oral infections. “If your toothbrush is more than three to four months old, it’s time to toss it,” he advised.

2. Dull Razor Blades

When it comes to shaving, many people try to stretch the life of their razor blades. However, Dr Sethi warns against this habit. “Dull razor blades cause 10 times more skin irritation,” he explained. Continued use of worn blades can lead to micro-cuts, skin irritation, and even infections. He recommends replacing razor blades after five to seven uses to ensure a smooth, safe shave.

3. Antimicrobial Mouthwash

Perhaps the most surprising item on Dr Sethi’s list is antimicrobial mouthwash. While it may seem like a good way to kill germs, he cautions that these mouthwashes can actually disrupt the natural balance of bacteria in the mouth. “Studies show that antimicrobial mouthwash can harm beneficial bacteria in the mouth, which can negatively affect the gut microbiome,” he noted. Since oral and gut health are closely linked, such disruptions can have broader implications for your overall well-being.

Oral hygiene is more than just fresh breath—it’s deeply connected to your systemic health. Research indicates that consistent dental care, such as regular brushing and replacing hygiene tools on time, is associated with lower risks of heart conditions like atrial fibrillation and heart failure. Conversely, poor oral hygiene can allow harmful bacteria to enter the bloodstream, leading to systemic inflammation and other health complications.

