International Day of Yoga 2024: Try these 5 yoga poses to combat stress, find inner peace within

Every year on June 21st, people around the world come together to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. Established by the United Nations in 2014, this day highlights the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of practising yoga. In 2024, as we continue to navigate the complexities of modern life, yoga offers a valuable refuge for finding inner peace and combating stress. Here are five yoga poses that can help you achieve tranquillity and enhance your overall well-being:

1. Child's Pose (Balasana)

Child's Pose is a gentle resting pose that provides a sense of calm and stability. It's perfect for beginners and seasoned yogis alike.

How to Do It:

Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching and knees spread apart. Sit back on your heels. Extend your arms forward and lower your torso between your thighs. Rest your forehead on the mat and breathe deeply.

Benefits:

Relieves tension in the back, shoulders, and chest.

Promotes relaxation and reduces stress.

Calms the mind and promotes inner peace.

2. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Downward-Facing Dog is an energising pose that stretches the entire body and helps release tension.

How to Do It:

Start on your hands and knees, with your wrists aligned under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Spread your fingers wide and press firmly into the mat. Lift your knees off the floor and straighten your legs, forming an inverted V shape. Keep your head between your arms and your gaze towards your navel.

Benefits:

Stretches the hamstrings, calves, and spine.

Relieves stress and mild depression.

Improves circulation and energises the body.

3. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Cat-Cow Pose is a gentle flow between two poses that warms up the spine and eases tension.

How to Do It:

Begin on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Inhale and arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone towards the sky (Cow Pose). Exhale and round your spine, tucking your chin to your chest (Cat Pose). Continue to flow between Cat and Cow with each breath.

Benefits:

Increases flexibility in the spine.

Stretches the neck and torso.

Reduces stress and calms the mind.

4. Tree Pose (Vrksasana)

Tree Pose is a balancing pose that fosters mental clarity and focus.

How to Do It:

Stand tall with your feet together and arms at your sides. Shift your weight onto your left foot. Place the sole of your right foot on your left inner thigh or calf (avoid the knee). Bring your hands together in a prayer position at your chest or extend them overhead. Hold the pose and breathe deeply, then switch sides.

Benefits:

Improves balance and stability.

Strengthens the legs and core.

Promotes mental focus and relaxation.

5. Corpse Pose (Savasana)

Corpse Pose is a final relaxation pose that helps you absorb the benefits of your practice and find deep rest.

How to Do It:

Lie flat on your back with your legs extended and arms at your sides, palms facing up. Close your eyes and take deep, slow breaths. Allow your body to completely relax and release any tension. Stay in this pose for at least 5-10 minutes.

Benefits:

Promotes deep relaxation and stress relief.

Calms the nervous system.

Enhances mindfulness and inner peace.

This International Day of Yoga, take some time to practice these poses and connect with your inner self. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced practitioner, these poses can help you combat stress and find tranquillity amidst the chaos of daily life. Remember, the journey of yoga is about progress, not perfection, and every pose brings you one step closer to inner peace.

