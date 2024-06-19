International Yoga Day 2024: PM Modi urges to practice 'Shashankasana', know how to perform | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi urges to practice 'Shashankasana'

Yoga has been practiced for millennia and is now a popular form of exercise and meditation around the world. It is not only a physical activity but a way of life that promotes general well-being and inner tranquillity. As the world celebrates International Yoga Day on June 21, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a vocal advocate of yoga, emphasising its role in achieving holistic health and wellness.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an AI-generated video of him performing Shashankasana also known as the Rabbit Pose, highlighting its therapeutic and calming effects. Accompanying the clip, the caption read, "Here is why you must practice Shashankasana regularly…".

What is Shashankasana?

Shashankasana is a beginner-level yoga pose that involves kneeling on the ground with the toes together and sitting back on the heels. The arms are stretched forward on the ground with the forehead resting gently on the mat or floor. This posture resembles a rabbit bending forward, hence its name.

Benefits of Shashankasana

Stress Relief: The forward bend in Shashankasana helps calm the mind and reduce stress by promoting relaxation and soothing the nervous system.

Flexibility: Regular practice of this pose increases flexibility in the spine, shoulders, and hips, improving overall mobility and posture.

Digestive Health: By compressing the abdomen, Shashankasana stimulates digestion, relieves constipation, and massages the internal organs, promoting better gastrointestinal health.

Mental Clarity: The gentle pressure on the forehead in this pose enhances blood circulation to the brain, fostering mental clarity and concentration.

Relaxation: Holding the pose encourages deep breathing, which aids in relaxation, reduces anxiety, and promotes better sleep patterns.

Global Impact of Yoga Day

Since its inception in 2015, International Yoga Day has gained global recognition, with millions of people participating in yoga sessions worldwide. Yoga, an ancient practice originating from India, has transcended cultural boundaries to become a universal tool for promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

By spreading awareness about Shashankasana today, PM Modi aims to encourage people of all ages and abilities to incorporate yoga into their daily lives, fostering a healthier and more balanced lifestyle. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced practitioner, integrating yoga into your routine can lead to profound physical, mental, and emotional benefits. Let us embrace this ancient practice and continue to explore its transformative power in our modern lives.

