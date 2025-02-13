How many calories can be burned by walking for an hour? Know health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL How many calories can be burned by walking for 60 min?

If you want to stay healthy, then including walking in your daily routine proves to be very beneficial. It not only helps in reducing weight but also prevents many diseases. But do you know how many calories are burned by walking for 60 minutes and what its health benefits are? Dr. Vineet Banga, Director of Neurology at Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, has shared insights on how many calories are burned by walking for 60 minutes and what are its health benefits.

How many calories burn while walking for 60 minutes?

The number of calories burned by walking depends on several factors, such as your body weight, walking speed, and terrain. On average:

Slow pace (3-4 km/h): 200-250 calories burned in 60 minutes.

Moderate pace (5-6 km/h): Burns 300-400 calories in 60 minutes.

Brisk walking (7-8 km/hr): Can burn 500-600 calories in 60 minutes.

Health benefits of walking

Helps in weight loss: Brisk walking burns calories in the body, which helps control weight and reduces the risk of obesity.

Strengthens the heart: Walking for 60 minutes every day improves blood circulation and reduces the risk of problems like high blood pressure and heart attack.

Controls diabetes: Walking increases the body's insulin sensitivity, which keeps blood sugar levels under control and reduces the risk of type-2 diabetes.

Beneficial for mental health: Walking releases endorphin hormones in the brain, which reduces stress, depression, and anxiety. It keeps the mind calm and focused.

Beneficial for bones and joints: Walking strengthens bones and reduces the risk of problems like osteoporosis. It also reduces knee and joint pain.

Boosts immunity: Walking every day strengthens the body’s immune system, helping to prevent colds and other illnesses.

How to make walking a habit?

Walk for at least 30-60 minutes every day.

Begin slowly and gradually increase the speed.

Give priority to the morning walk; it will make you feel fresh.

Try walking in a park or natural area; this will also keep your mind calm.

If it is difficult to walk for long, then take a break and walk.

