How long should one walk every day for a healthy heart? Know from expert Brisk walking is the best exercise for the heart; it not only improves heart health but also reduces the risk of many diseases. Know from a heart doctor how long and at what speed you should walk every day.

If the heart is healthy, then the health is healthy. Yes, our body is running through our heart. If the heart stops beating, then we are dead. Therefore, no matter how much you rush in life, you should definitely take out time to keep your heart healthy. Walking is considered to be the best exercise for the heart. Let us know from the doctor how long a walk every day can keep the heart fit and at what speed one should walk. How many kilometres of walking is considered good for the heart?

Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi, said that to keep the heart healthy, you must do a brisk walk of 200 minutes in a week. 200 minutes means doing a brisk walk of about 40 minutes 5 days a week. This includes a 5-minute warm-up and a 5-minute cool-down. Doing a brisk walk for this long can keep your heart healthy.

At what speed should one walk?

For your heart, you should do brisk walking. Brisk walking means that when you walk, you should not be able to speak more than one sentence at a time. You should not walk for hours while chatting. You should jog in such a way that you have trouble talking. Now this speed can be different for people of different ages.

Is exercising in the gym good for the heart?

Exercising in the gym is not good for the heart but for bodybuilding. It does not bring any significant improvement in heart health. When you lift weights other than your body weight and do weight training, it builds muscles, but sometimes lifting heavy weights or doing too much exercise suddenly increases the risk of heart attack instead of improving heart health.

What is the best exercise for the heart?

Talking about the best exercises for the heart, brisk boxing, aerobics, swimming, cycling, and running are considered good exercises. This strengthens your heart. A daily walk is enough for the heart. Yes, if you do a brisk walk for more than 40 minutes, then it helps in your weight loss or calorie burn.

