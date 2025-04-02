Stay away from these serious health problems during the summer season, know ways to prevent The heat is very high during the summer season, due to which people may have some serious health problems. Let us know what kind of health problems people may have during the summer and what should be done to prevent them.

Summer brings sunshine, holidays, and fun, but it also brings many health challenges. The heat is very intense during this season, which can cause some serious health problems for people. From dehydration to food poisoning, heat can have a bad effect on our health if we are not careful. Let us know what kind of health problems people can face during the the summer and what should be done to prevent them.

These health-related problems can occur in the summer season

1. Dehydration problem

In hot weather, people sweat a lot. Due to this, there is a lack of water and minerals in the body. In such a situation, if you do not drink enough water, it can cause dehydration, which can cause dizziness, headaches, fatigue, and dry skin. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Include hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumber, and orange in your diet. Avoid too much caffeine and alcohol, as these can dehydrate you further. Also, keep a water bottle with you when going out in the sun.

2. Skin-related problems

Prolonged exposure to the sun can cause sunburn, tanning, rashes, heat rash, and many skin problems. So always apply sunscreen (SPF 30 or more) before going out. Wear light, breathable cotton clothes to prevent sweating. Take cold baths and keep your skin dry to avoid fungal infections. Use aloe vera gel or any cooling moisturiser to treat sunburn.

3. Urine infection

Dehydration and excessive sweating can reduce the amount of urine, which increases the risk of bacteria in the urinary tract. This increases the risk of UTIs, especially in women. Drink plenty of fluids to flush out toxins from your system. Maintain hygiene after using a public toilet. Do not hold urine for too long. Wear loose-fitting cotton underwear to prevent bacteria.

4. Heatstroke

Staying outside for a long time can lead to heat exhaustion, which can cause dizziness, nausea, and excessive sweating. Due to this, many times people fall prey to heatstroke. To avoid this sensation, avoid going out during peak sun hours (12 noon to 4 pm). Drink electrolyte-rich fluids like coconut water.

