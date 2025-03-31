Fasting can help overcome many health problems, know how it controls blood sugar level According to Ayurveda, fasting can prove to be very beneficial for your health. Let us learn about some natural ways to control blood sugar level.

The source of Devi Maa gives peace to the mind. Now for 9 days people will be immersed in the devotion of Matarani because Chaitra Navratri has started from today. During this time devotees worship and observe fasts because the tradition of observing fasts during festivals is centuries old in Indian culture. By the way, fasting is not only connected to faith but also to good health. The break that one gets from eating junk food during fasting gives rest to the body's machinery, which helps the body to restore its energy.

Sometimes fasting proves to be more effective than medicine in any disease. It has been claimed in many researches that intermittent fasting can reverse type-2 diabetes. That is because intermittent fasting makes the pancreas more active and the production of insulin increases, which helps in reducing blood sugar. This also makes it easier for the liver and muscles to regulate blood sugar. This formula works when you are a patient of high sugar. But if your sugar level remains low, then fasting can cause glucose level to dip, which leads to sudden excessive sweating, body tremors and rapid heartbeat.

Actually, fasting or staying without food for a long time during the ongoing Ramzan causes less insulin in the body and weakness can be felt. On the other hand, changing the diet of sugar patients during fasting, eating more sweets and fried food increases the glucose level in the body rapidly. If the sugar level increases too much, it is a problem, if it decreases too much, it is also a problem. In such a situation, what should those more than 20 crore people who are victims of diabetes or pre-diabetic do, how should they keep fast? To ease the difficulties of those people, today we are doing this special show on the first day of Navratri so that their fast of 9 days passes well. So let's know from the Yoga Guru which yoga should the diabetes patients do during the fast, what precautions should they take so that their sugar level remains in control.

A diabetic patient should take special care of his food and drink. It is not easy for diabetic patients to fast. The problem increases due to change in diet of such people or by staying hungry for a long time. If diabetic patients stay without eating for a long time, then the sugar level decreases which is called hypoglycemia. In this condition, the hands and legs of the patient start trembling, weakness is felt and the heartbeat becomes fast. This happens when you do not take insulin and eat more sweets or fried food. If you are a diabetic patient and want to fast, then keep these things in mind.

According to a report by Medical News Today, a recent study conducted in China has shown that intermittent fasting can help reverse type 2 diabetes. 47.20% of the people included in this study had their type 2 diabetes completely reversed by intermittent fasting for 3 months. The results of the study were quite surprising. This study has been published in 'The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism'. It has already been proven that intermittent fasting reduces insulin resistance in the body and also helps a lot in weight loss.

Researchers say that in the last few decades it has been observed that about 45% of those who lose weight rapidly in a short time by taking care of their food and drink can reverse type 2 diabetes in the initial stage itself. Weight loss increases the production of insulin in the pancreas and helps in reducing blood sugar. This makes it easier for the liver and muscles to regulate blood sugar. Overall, type 2 diabetes can be controlled by taking care of food and drink and in some cases it can also be reversed. However, diabetic patients must consult a doctor before intermittent fasting. Actually, when sugar patients fast, they have to stay on an empty stomach for a longer time than normal days. Due to this, the amount of glucose in their blood may decrease. This condition is called hypoglycemia, which is dangerous.