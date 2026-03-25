Delhi gastroenterologist rates 5 everyday foods for gut health; this common breakfast item scores 3/10

New Delhi:

What we eat every day matters more than those occasional cheat meals. That’s the general idea most people already know. Daily habits shape gut health, digestion, even energy levels. It builds up slowly, not instantly.

But not everything we eat regularly is actually helping. Some foods feel normal, even “safe”, but don’t really support gut health the way we assume. Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, broke this down in a simple way. In an Instagram post on March 24, he rated five commonly consumed foods based on how they impact gut health.

“Not everything you eat daily supports your gut,” he wrote. “Your gut is built daily; choose foods that support it, not stress it.”

Daily foods and their impact on gut health, according to a gastroenterologist

Here’s how these everyday foods scored, along with why they stand where they do.

1. Diet Coke

Score - 4/10

Just because it says “diet” doesn’t make it healthy. It’s still a carbonated drink, loaded with artificial sweeteners. According to Dr Vatsya, these can disrupt the balance of the gut microbiome. It may also indirectly affect insulin response, which adds another layer of concern.

2. Banana

Score - 8/10

Bananas are one of the easier, more accessible fruits to include daily. They contain pectin fibre, which supports digestion and can help soothe acidity. That said, overdoing it may lead to gastric discomfort. As per the doctor, one ripe, medium-sized banana is enough for daily intake.

3. Processed cheese slices

Score - 3/10

“I am a fan of unprocessed cheese slices,” Dr Vatsya shared. The issue with processed cheese is that it’s a broad category. It can include highly processed variants like the cheese used on pizza, which isn’t gut-friendly and offers limited nutritional value.

4. Kanji

Score - 10/10

Kanji stands out. It’s a naturally fermented drink, commonly consumed in northern India. The fermentation process improves nutrient absorption and makes antioxidants more available to the body.

Different regions prepare it differently. Black carrots are used in Punjab, mustard seeds in Uttar Pradesh, and in some places, even beetroot is added. Dr Vatsya notes that kanji is rich in natural probiotics and enzymes, which help boost good bacteria, suppress harmful microbes and reduce inflammation.

5. White bread

Score - 3/10

White bread is made using refined flour, or maida, which lacks fibre. It also has a high glycaemic index, meaning it can spike blood sugar levels quickly, followed by a crash.

“It does not provide satiety and increases metabolic risk,” he explained.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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