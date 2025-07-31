Doctor says these 7 spices fix your gut naturally These 7 spices are doctor-approved to support gut health, ease bloating, and improve digestion—naturally, gently, and straight from your kitchen.

When it comes to your health, a healthy gut is key! From digestion and immunity to mood and metabolism, your gut health is one of the crucial parts of a healthy lifestyle. While people often think consuming supplements is the best way to improve their health, there are many gut‑friendly spices and herbs that can work even better. Lucky for us, Dr Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the Gut Doctor, shared the secret list of herbs and spices that can be a blessing for your gut.

These gut‑friendly spices and herbs can be easily added to your diet. During the changing weather, it is advised to make significant changes in your lifestyle to keep up your gut health. With Dr Saurabh Sethi's advice you can turn your gut health around.

7 spices your gut truly loves

Let's take a look at the spices and herbs that your gut's best friends:

1. Turmeric (Haldi)

Turmeric is the best choice for gut health. Its active compound, curcumin, has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. When combined with black pepper, which helps the body absorb it, turmeric supports microbial balance and helps with conditions like IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) and IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease).

2. Ginger (Adrak)

Ginger is known for easing nausea and relieving cramps. It serves as a digestive aid and reduces inflammation. People often use it in Ayurvedic teas or dishes to soothe upset stomachs. Isn't this the best reason to have amazing ginger tea?

3. Fennel (Saunf)

Fennel is deeply integrated into the Indian diet. The herb has antispasmodic and carminative properties. Fennel helps relax gut muscles, reduces bloating and gas, and promotes smoother digestion. You can chew the seeds after meals, or if you feel like it, you can have them as tea as well.

4. Cumin (Jeera)

Indian cooking is truly incomplete without cumin! Cumin enhances bile production and supports digestion. It relieves bloating and improves nutrient absorption with regular use. That's not all, it is also a good source of iron.

5. Coriander (Dhania)

Coriander seeds and leaves help with digestion, lower inflammation, and support liver and gut health. They are gentle but effective allies for your digestive system.

6. Ajwain (Carom seeds)

Ajwain is well-known in Ayurveda for its strong ability to relieve gas and bloating. It helps reduce indigestion when taken after meals or added to cooking.

7. Black pepper (Kali mirch)

Black pepper certainly adds a kick to your meals. This spice contains piperine. Piperine is helpful in boosting digestion and enhancing the absorption of key nutrients like curcumin. It also stimulates enzyme activity in the gut.

By adding these spices and herbs to your diet, you can get a healthy gut in no time. You can thank us later!

