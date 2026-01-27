Fatty liver and colon cancer risk: Florida-based gastroenterologist shares 5 everyday foods that may help A Florida-based gastroenterologist shares five everyday foods he eats regularly, from olive oil to avocados. Backed by research on gut and liver health, the list focuses on simple choices that may lower the risk of fatty liver disease and colon cancer.

Healthy eating is rarely about chasing trends. It is usually about small, repeatable choices that quietly add up over time. What you drizzle. What you snack on. What you drink without thinking too much about it.

In a recent Instagram video, Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist, shared five everyday foods and drinks he personally eats regularly. Not as magic fixes. Just as habits that, according to growing research, may help protect the liver, the gut, and long-term digestive health.

5 superfoods that you must add to your diet

1. Olive oil

For Dr Salhab, olive oil is a daily staple. Not measured to the last drop. Just used generously. “I typically drizzle about 2 to 4 tablespoons on food a day. It’s associated with a lower risk of fatty liver, protection against gallbladder stones and a lower risk of colon cancer,” he says. Extra virgin olive oil, in particular, is rich in healthy fats and compounds that support inflammation control. It works best when it replaces other fats, not when it is added on top of an already heavy diet.

2. Avocado

Avocados often get labelled as indulgent, but their fibre content tells a different story. “It has a surprising amount of fibre and is a prebiotic and can lower the risk of colon cancer in men,” Dr Salhab explains. That prebiotic effect helps feed good gut bacteria, which plays a role in digestion, immunity and metabolic health. Half an avocado with meals can go a long way without feeling excessive.

3. Fruits with skin on, especially apples

This one is simple. And very doable. “They have a really strong protective effect against fatty liver and colon cancer. Add cinnamon and honey and it makes a great snack, especially for kids,” he says. Much of the benefit sits in the skin, where fibre and plant compounds concentrate. Washing well matters. Peeling less often does too.

4. Mixed nuts

A small handful, not a bowl. “They contain Vitamin E which can be protective against a fatty liver. Walnuts also lower the risk of colon cancer,” Dr Salhab notes. Nuts are calorie-dense, but they are also nutrient-dense. Vitamin E supports liver health, while walnuts stand out for their unique fatty acid profile.

5. Healthy drinks

What you drink regularly matters just as much as what you eat. “A recent study showed that coffee, green tea of at least 70% can be protective against a fatty liver,” he says. This does not mean sugar-loaded versions or excessive caffeine. Plain coffee. Properly brewed green tea. Consistency matters more than quantity.

None of these foods work in isolation. But together, they make eating well feel less like effort and more like habit.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

