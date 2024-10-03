Do you know the advantages and disadvantages of Fasting, should one fast or not during illness?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Do you know one fast or not during illness?

Fasting on special occasions has been going on for centuries in Hinduism. It has religious and cultural significance. Fasting leads to self-purification, self-discipline, and spiritual development. But, do you know whether fasting is beneficial for the body or harmful? The question is also whether it is right to observe fasts during illness. So let us know the answers to all these questions.

Benefits of Fasting:

If we talk about the benefits of fasting, it benefits both the body and the mind. It purifies the soul and leads to spiritual development. Fasting increases discipline in you and it increases your self-confidence.

If we talk about physical benefits, it cleanses the body, improves digestion, and controls weight. It also helps in reducing stress and anxiety.

Disadvantages of Fasting:

Along with the benefits of fasting, there are some disadvantages too which cannot be ignored. The first disadvantage is that your body may become weak. Your immunity may decrease because the body does not get the necessary nutrients during fasting.

During fasting, people often eat sweets, which increases the risk of diabetes. Especially for those who already suffer from diabetes. It can also be harmful for mental health. Therefore, it is important to take care of your health condition during fasting.

Should one fast during illness or not?

During illness, if you fast then it can prove to be dangerous. Weakness in the body and a decrease in immunity can occur. Which can force you to visit the hospital.

If you are troubled by health-related problems, then consult a doctor before fasting. Also, during the fast, try not to stay hungry. Keep eating dry fruits and fruits from time to time. But, if you are suffering from diabetes, then avoid taking dry fruits.

