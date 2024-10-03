Navratri 2024 Day 1: Who is Maa Shailputri? Know date, Ghatasthapana muhurat, puja rituals, mantra and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Navratri 2024 Day 1: Who is Maa Shailputri?

Shardiya Navratri begins from today and on this auspicious occasion, Maa Shailputri, the first form of Maa Durga, will be worshiped. On the first day of Navratri, after the Ghat establishment, the worship of Maa Shailputri has special significance. Shail means Himalaya and being the daughter of Parvataraja Himalaya, Mother Parvati is called Shailputri. Mother Parvati is the wife of Lord Shankar and her vehicle is Vrishabha i.e. bull, hence she is also called Vrishbharudha. It is believed that whoever worships Maa Shailputri with devotion and rituals, all his wishes are fulfilled and he gets relief from all kinds of suffering. Here's all you need to know about Navratri 2024 Day 1 and Maa Shailputri:

Who is Maa Shailputri?

The form of Maa Shailputri, the first goddess of Navratri, is very calm, simple, and full of kindness. Maa has a trident in her right hand and a lotus in her left hand. She is seated on the entire Himalayas riding on a bull named Nandi. Nandi bull is considered to be a Gan of Lord Shiva. Maa Shailputri, who performs severe penance, is also the protector of all wild animals and embodies beauty and kindness. All kinds of troubles remain away from the lives of devotees who worship Maa Shailputri and observe fast on the first day of Navratri and the mother protects them in times of adversity. She fulfills all the wishes of her devotees and helps in awakening the Muladhara Chakra of the seeker. Muladhara Chakra is the center of energy in our body, providing us stability and security.

Navratri 2024 Day 1: Date and Ghatasthapana Muhurat

Ghatasthapana is done on the first day of Navratri. In Ghatasthapana, Goddess Durga is invoked in a copper or clay pot. This pot is kept at the place of worship for nine days. For Ghatasthapana, Gangajal, coconut, red cloth, mauli, roli, sandalwood, betel leaf, betel nut, incense stick, ghee lamp, fresh fruits, flower garland, a garland of bel leaves and clean rice in a plate are needed. According to the Drik Panchang, this year Sharadiya Navratri is observed from October 3.

Ashwin month Pratipada date starts - October 3 at 12:18 pm at 00:18

Ashwin month Pratipada date ends - on October 4 at 2:58 pm

Ghatasthapana Muhurta - October 3 from 6:15 am to 7:22 am

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurta - from 11:46 am to 12:33 pm

Navratri 2024 Day 1: Puja Rituals

Devi Bhagwat Purana describes in detail how to worship Maa Shailputri, the first form of Maa Durga. Start the puja by getting up early in the morning, wearing clean clothes and installing an idol or picture of Maa Durga.

On the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, devotees wake up in the Brahma Muhurta, take a bath and wear clean clothes. After this, a pedestal is purified by sprinkling Gangajal on it and then an idol, picture or photo of Maa Durga is placed on it. The Kalash Sthapana is done with the whole family as per rituals.

After Ghata Sthapana, chant the meditation mantra of Maa Shailputri and take a pledge to fast for Navratri. The first power of Maa Durga, Maa Shailputri is worshipped with Shodashopachar method. All the rivers, pilgrimages and directions are invoked in her worship.

Offer kumkum to the Goddess and offer white, yellow or red flowers. Light incense and lamps in front of the Goddess. Also, light five lamps of pure ghee. After this, perform the aarti of Goddess Shailputri.

Then recite Maa's story, Durga Chalisa, Durga Stuti or Durga Saptashati etc. Chant Maa's praises with the family. Finally, complete the puja by offering food to Maa. During the evening puja also perform Maa's Aarti and chant mantras and meditate.

Navratri 2024 Day 1: Bhog Items to Offer

On the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, make sure to offer kheer made of milk and rice to Maa Shailputri. Apart from this, you can also offer white sweets made of milk to the Goddess. Offer white flowers to Maa Shailputri, the first form of the Goddess.

Navratri 2024 Day 1: Worship Mantra

Or Goddess Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailputri in the form of an institution. Namastesyaye Namastesyaye Namastesyaye Namo Namah॥

Om Devi Shailputryai Namah.