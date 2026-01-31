AIIMS-trained gut doctor rates 10 everyday foods for weight loss; this popular item scores zero An AIIMS-trained gut doctor has ranked 10 everyday foods based on how helpful they are for weight loss. From items that keep you full for longer to a common drink that scored zero, the list breaks down what to eat more of and what to limit when trying to lose weight.

New Delhi:

Trying to lose weight is rarely just about hitting the gym. What you eat matters just as much, if not more. Creating a calorie deficit means paying attention to portions, ingredients and food choices, which can feel overwhelming when you’re also trying to enjoy your meals. Healthy and tasty don’t always feel like they belong in the same sentence.

To make things simpler, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, shared a straightforward breakdown on Instagram on January 31. He ranked 10 common foods based on how helpful they are in a weight-loss diet, scoring them purely on benefits like satiety, nutrition and calorie balance.

Everyday foods ranked from best to worst for weight loss

1. Eggs

Score: 10/10

Eggs topped the list. According to Dr Sethi, they are high in protein and provide maximum satiety, which helps cut down cravings through the day.

2. Greek yoghurt and dahi

Score: 9/10

Both Greek yoghurt and dahi scored high thanks to their protein content. Dr Sethi also pointed out that they are beneficial for gut health.

3. Lean chicken and fish

Score: 9/10

Lean chicken and fish featured high on the list because they satisfy hunger without weighing meals down. Dr Sethi said they help you feel full while keeping calorie intake under control.

4. Legumes

Score: 8/10

Dal, chickpeas and beans earned their score for doing two jobs at once. They deliver protein and fibre together, which naturally helps curb appetite and keeps you fuller for longer.

5. Non-starchy vegetables

Score: 8/10

These vegetables help stretch a meal without stretching calorie numbers. Dr Sethi explained that they add volume to your plate, making meals more filling without adding much energy.

6. Berries

Score: 7/10

Berries made the list as a lighter option when something sweet is needed. They are lower in sugar and packed with antioxidants, which makes them a better fit for weight loss plans.

7. Nuts and seeds

Score: 6/10

Nuts and seeds are nutritious but easy to overdo. Dr Sethi warned that their calorie density means portions matter, suggesting sticking to roughly one handful a day.

8. White rice and white bread

Score: 2/10

White rice and white bread scored low because they don’t keep hunger away for long. They are high in calories and low on satiety, which makes portion control harder during weight loss.

9. Packaged ultra-processed snacks

Score: 1/10

Dr Sethi noted that these snacks are unhealthy and easy to overeat, which works against weight-loss goals.

10. Sugary drinks

Score: 0/10

Sugary drinks came last. Dr Sethi described them as “liquid calories” that give “zero fullness” and act as “liver poison.”

The takeaway is simple. Weight loss doesn’t need extreme rules, just smarter choices most of the time.

ALSO READ: Tired of boring fruit bowls? Try this expert-approved chia seed salad for better gut health