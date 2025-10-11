Amitabh Bachchan turns 83: The legendary actor's fitness routine, energy secrets revealed Even at the age of 83, Amitabh Bachchan stays healthy with yoga, breathwork, and a simple diet. Find out what his wellness coach says about his fitness secrets that prove anyone can stay fit at any age.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 83rd birthday on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Amitabh Bachchan, also known as Big B, is known for his dedication, punctuality, and relentless work ethic, even at an advanced age. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at his fitness secrets that show that being healthy and active at any age is possible.

According to a report by HT, Amitabh Bachchan's wellness coach, Vrindaa Mehta, revealed that the fitness routine of Amitabh Bachchan is all about mindset. In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Vrindaa said, "If Amitabh Bachchan can make time to exercise, normal people can too. The mindset is, when you know something is good for you, you just do it. It's not about comfort, it's not about not having time... If Mr Bachchan can make time to exercise, regular people can, of course, take out time to exercise."

Vrindaa also revealed that the actors' fitness routine includes breathwork. She added, "My sessions with Amit ji are more about breath work. We start off with basic breath exercises and move on to pranayams and basic yoga stretches. Mindset... He's the father of it all."

The secrets of Amitabh Bachchan's diet

Amitabh Bachchan emphasises variety and self-control in his nutrition. In a blog post, the veteran actor revealed that he starts his day with tulsi leaves and then eats a breakfast consisting of things like coconut water, protein shakes, almonds, and porridge. His other favourite items include dates and gooseberry juice, which provide his mornings with a nutritious balance of proteins and nuts.

Who is Vrindaa Mehta?

For the unversed, Vrindaa Mehta is a holistic wellness coach to several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sushmita Sen. She enjoys a strong following of 1 million followers on Instagram.

