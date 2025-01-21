Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist advices to keep these 3 things in mind for weight loss

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist advices on weight loss

In the last few years, the fitness craze has been increasing at the same pace as people's weight is increasing. Nowadays, people do not know what they do to lose weight. Social media platforms are full of diets and workouts for rapid weight loss. People are also quite confused about these things. In such a situation, Rujuta Diwekar, fitness coach and nutritionist of Kareena Kapoor and many Bollywood actors, has told people on social media about losing weight in the right way.

Rujuta Diwekar says that it is more important to lose weight for a long time than to lose weight fast in the wrong way, which will also benefit your health. If you are not losing weight permanently, it can affect the functioning of the body. In such a situation, instead of becoming healthy, you can be surrounded by many medical problems. So do the right thing for your body and get out of the thought of losing weight at any cost.

According to a new report published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, body mass index (BMI) is not the most accurate measure of health and fitness. Fitness coach Rujuta has also said that often when we follow a special hard diet pattern and exercise to lose weight and still do not lose weight, we get depressed and adopt fast methods of weight loss. However, this can increase your problems. You have to understand the difference between obesity and fitness.

Here are the 3 fitness mantras for weight loss

Change in Shape: You should also keep in mind the changes in your shape. Especially if there is a change in the shape of the waist, then understand that you are losing weight. From this, you can understand that the fat between your body parts is decreasing. Which is a healthy sign.

Change in Capacity: If your capacity is increasing, then understand that you are healthily controlling your weight. Your health and fitness tell how much your working capacity is. If you are able to climb more stairs, do physical activity with children, or do more walks and exercises, then your capacity is improving.

