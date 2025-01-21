Women with PCOD acquire excessive hair on their body, know from the experts how to prevent it

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Women with PCOD acquire excessive hair on their body

Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is a lifestyle-related problem that is affecting more women these days. According to the latest alert from AIIMS and ICMR, the problem of PCOS or PCOD is spreading rapidly among the women of the country, like diabetes. Due to PCOS, the size of the ovary increases, and small cysts or lumps are formed. Due to this, problems like obesity, sugar, stress, BP, and thyroid start in the body.

PCOD starts due to hormonal imbalance. Due to hormonal imbalance, women's periods become irregular in PCOD, the weight starts increasing, and hair fall starts. While the hair on the head starts falling, excessive hair starts growing on the whole body. In such a situation, Shikha Gupta, a nutritionist and dietician, explains why women get coarse hair on the whole body in PCOD and what should be done to prevent it.

Why do women get body hair in PCOD?

The main reason for facial hair in women is the excess of androgen hormone. Androgen is a hormone found in men, and when its quantity increases in the body of women, hair starts growing on the faces of women. The problem of PCOS occurs due to the increase in androgen hormone in the woman's body. Due to insulin resistance, the amount of androgen hormone starts increasing in the body of women.

Let us tell you, when there is insulin resistance, the level of sugar in the blood increases because the insulin hormone is unable to control sugar. In this condition, the cells of the body do not respond normally to insulin, due to which glucose is unable to enter the cells and accumulates in the blood. In women, insulin resistance increases pressure on the ovaries, and the production of androgen hormone increases.

How can you protect yourself from excessive body hair?

PCOD is a lifestyle disease; hence, it can be controlled only by adopting a good lifestyle. When the lifestyle is better, if you exercise along with a good diet, then your hormones will be balanced, and then due to this, many problems will start reducing automatically. Even the hair growth in the body will reduce. Apart from this, you can also take the help of laser treatment to reduce body hair growth.

